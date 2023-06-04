week preview kw 23 – wienkonzert.com

spring was last week – are you ready for summer, sun, festival season?

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject.

it’s getting warm and that’s why we all want to watch concerts outside! How good that festivals were invented! directly in vienna you canwe are vienna festival“ watch a lot of live programs, for example “lil julez” on Tuesday! you can find the entire program for the “wir sind wien festival” here. also: a lot of people are making a pilgrimage to burgenland this weekend for the “nova rock festival“ – music recommendations from vienna concert can be found here! and: on saturday the one-day festival “stromklang festival“ in and in front of the workshop.

apart from festivals there is of course also a lot to see: the wonderful “the 1975“ visit our wiener stadthalle and it is rumored that there are people who start queuing from the early hours of the morning. hey! also on Monday: “friend the devil“ at the chelsea! further recommendations: you can experience a new kind of live experience at the gig oflaikka“ experience (it’s about a lot of technology and such). also good: “jolphin” and “palff“ in the arena. and the best way to end the week every sunday in june: the “acoustic sunday“ im chelsea.

hard facts:

05.06.2023 / the 1975 / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

05.06.2023 / the bronx / b72 (fb-event)

05.06.2023 / amigo the devil / chelsea (fb-event)

05.06.2023 / teenage dads / rhiz (fb-event)

06.06.2023 / bipolar female / fluc (fb-event)

06.06.2023 / cold years u.a. / b72 (fb-event)

06.06.2023 / li / kramladen (fb-event)

06.06.2023 / felix kramer / porgy & bess (fb-event)

06.06.2023 / lil julez / we are vienna festival (event)

07.06. – 10.06.2023 / nova rock festival / nickelsdorf (fb-event)

07.06.2023 / johnny cola u.a. / loop (event)

07.06.2023 / well / kramladen (fb-event)

07.06.2023 / sound carousel / arena (fb event)

07.06.2023 / beezer weezer u.a. / arena (fb-event)

07.06.2023 / half darling, cyruss / venster99 (fb-event)

08.06.2023 / kyle lionhart / rhiz (fb-event)

08.06.2023 / laikka / augasse (fb-event)

08.06.2023 / crowbar u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

08.06.2023 / adieu, james choice / chelsea (fb-event)

09.06.2023 / wax tailor / flex (fb-event)

09.06.2023 / ivery, lia nell / kramladen (fb-event)

09.06.2023 / jolphin, palffi, fiesta forever / arena (fb-event)

06/10/2023 / love’n’joy / house of music (fb event)

10.06.2023 / funk fu u.a. / loop (fb-event)

06/10/2023 / plainhead, new lust / rhiz (fb event)

10.06.2023 / kaltwien, georg danzig / kramladen (fb-event)

06/10/2023 / stromklang festival / the work (fb event)

11.06.2023 / fagner wesley quartett / loop (fb-event)

11.06.2023 / acoustic sunday / chelsea (fb-event)

