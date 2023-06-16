week preview kw 24 – wienkonzert.com

are you ready for another week full of concert highlights?

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.

on tuesday arepsychedelic porn crumpets‘ well worth a visit at chelsea – they’re wild and melodic! if you have a ticket, you understandably make a pilgrimage to “good zeal“ into the open air area of ​​the arena… alternatively you sit in front of the arena and cry (I probably do the latter, unless tickets somehow come to me?). ideas for thursday? either to b72 to “peach tinted” and “sakura‘ or from to ‘sargfabrik rooftop festival„!

speaking of the festival: on friday and saturday the “seewinkel noise factory festival“ held in the arena and the line up is more than inviting! also inviting: the “lido sounds festival“ in linz from friday to sunday – make a pilgrimage there and fall in love with wonderful music, you can find more recommendations here!

if you stay in vienna and don’t want to attend a festival: on saturday there is “electrotape” in the Kramalden on the ears and on Sunday the wonderful “acoustic sunday“ im chelsea!

hard facts:

12.06.2023 / red bandoliers, rural factor / chelsea (fb-event)

12.06.2023 / jessica moss / rhiz (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / songer / b72 (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / isabella lovestory / das werk (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / nuvoscalura u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / melvins / arena (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / martin listabarth trio / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

13.06.2023 / psychedelic porn crumpets / chelsea (fb-event)

14.06.2023 / the monsters / chelsea (fb-event)

14.06.2023 / barakah / loop (event)

14.06.2023 / bon iver / arena (fb-event)

14.06.2023 / fatamorgana u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / savageheads u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / peach tinted, sakura / b72 (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / balconystories u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

15.06 – 17.06.2023 / sargfabrik rooftop festival / sargfabrik (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / zack zack zack / chelsea (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / nulajednanulanula / rhiz (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / michael paul / the loft (fb-event)

15.06.2023 / zelda weber / theater am spittelberg (fb event)

16.06.2023 / ballyhoo / chelsea (fb-event)

06/16/2023 / fainschmitz / concert hall (fb event)

16.06. – 18.06.2023 / seewinkel noise factory / arena (fb-event)

16.06. – 18.06.2023 / lido sounds festival / linz (fb-event)

17.06.2023 / beatenberg / b72 (fb-event)

17.06.2023 / astronuts, di’artists / chelsea (fb-event)

17.06.2023 / elettrotape / kramladen (fb-event)

17.06.2023 / summerbreak festival / szene (fb-event)

18.06.2023 / gizem / loop (fb-event)

18.06.2023 / gojira / arena (fb-event)

18.06.2023 / acoustic sunday / chelsea (fb-event)

