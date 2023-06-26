week preview kw 25 – wienkonzert.com

the coming week will be hot, as will the concert opportunities!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.

fancy dancing? then the show of “tove lo“ recommended in the arena (unfortunately already sold out) but also “deichkind‘ in the stadthalle will make you shake yourself up. who likes it more comfortable: “kevin morby“ breathes his bittersweet indie rock into the theater akzent. speaking of cozy: the wonderful “search for“ play at the wiener volkstheater on sunday – just sit in and float in other spheres, it has never been easier to mentally beam away! also cozy: the obligatory “acoustic sunday“ im chelsea.

the weekend is dedicated to the annual mega event “donauinselfest“, if you want to avoid it, you should watch the gig of “jeremy pascal“ Don’t miss the flex, it’s going to be a wonderful break!

hard facts:

19.06.2023 / omixlh / arena (fb-event)

19.06.2023 / rigorous institution, u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

20.06.2023 / jinjer / arena (fb-event)

20.06.2023 / jugheads revenge / arena (fb-event)

20.06.2023 / no trigger / chelsea (fb-event)

20.06.2023 / potato beach u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

20.06.2023 / hotline tnt u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

21.06.2023 / tove lo / arena (fb-event)

21.06.2023 / picobello / b72 (fb-event)

21.06.2023 / 0816: bondi fern, pete simpson / loop (fb-event)

06/21/2023 / deichkind / stadthalle (fb event)

22.06.2023 / lorenz ambeek /chelsea (fb-event)

22.06.2023 / freschard, stanley brinks / rhiz (fb-event)

22.06.2023 / vektor u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

22.06.2023 / moon woman, u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

22.06.2023 / half baked cheese u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.06.2023 / kevin morby / theater akzent (fb-event)

23.06.2023 / langstrumpf, out of nothing / kramladen (fb-event)

23.06.2023 / zapp galura u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.06 – 25.06.2023 / donauinselfest / donauinsel (fb-event)

24.06.2023 / ruhrpott rodeo: wizo u.v.m. / arena (fb-event)

24.06.2023 / grand hotel schilling, efeu / b72 (fb-event)

24.06.2023 / the planetoids, the end of radio / loop (eventinfo)

24.06.2023 / lighter on the moon, u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

24.06.2023 / jeremy pascal / flex (fb-event)

25.06.2023 / mellowdeath u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

25.06.2023 / search search / volkstheater (fb-event)

25.06.2023 / acoustic sunday / chelsea (fb-event)

I like:

