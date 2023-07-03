week preview kw 27 – wienkonzert.com

summer, sun, concerts! it’s happening in vienna this week!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.

it’s summer and open-air concerts are waiting around every corner! I would recommend, for example, the wonderful “ben howard‘ and the great ‘sisters festival“ in the open air area of ​​the arena. the summer concert series that vienna has to offer are also good: “music by the river” presents “come“ – an absolute must-see! the “cultural summer” brings “baits“ on the stage – a highlight if you like it wild! also at regular intervals one canstromklang festival” attend this week with the fantastic “rattle block„! und last but not least: „harry styles“ performs this week in the viennese Ernst Happel Stadium – hui! Have fun with this awesome program!

hard facts:

03.07.2023 / slim cessnas auto club / chelsea (fb-event)

03.07.2023 / night lovell / flex (fb-event)

04.07.2023 / urban sprawl / venster99 (fb-event)

05.07.2023 / 070 shake / flex (fb-event)

05.07.2023 / pondskater / kramladen (fb-event)

05.07.2023 / total chaos u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

05.07.2023 / spy, combust u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

05.07.2023 / welovemelodies: ina regen, violetta parisini / theater am spittelberg (fb event)

06.07.2023 / ben howard / arena open air (fb-event)

06.07.2023 / music by the river: pippa / city park (fb event)

06.07.2023 / philip, breakup / loop (fb-event)

06.07.2023 / massacre u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / sisters festival / arena open air (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / kultursommer: baits / mortarapark (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / music on the river: anda morts / bruno-kreisky-park (fb event)

07.07.2023 / szene soundgarden: she’s the man u.a. / szene (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / ttr allstars / chelsea (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / the great gray funk / kramladen (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / mochana / loop (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / static feedback u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / cryptic commands / rhiz (fb-event)

07.07.2023 / culture terrace / the work (fb event)

07.07.2023 / cornerstorne u.a. / coco bar (fb-event)

08.07.2023 / harry styles / ernst happel stadium (fb event)

07/08/2023 / stromklang festival: rangleklods and others / the work (fb event)

08.07.2023 / music on the river: aze / danube island (fb event)

08.07.2023 / rosa vertov u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

08.07.2023 / szene soundgarden: distress resilience u.a. / szene (fb-event)

08.07.2023 / the gruesomes / b72 (fb-event)

09.07.2023 / scene soundgarden: michaela rabitsch and others / scene (FB event)

09.07.2023 / tape island festival / summer station donauinsel (fb event)

