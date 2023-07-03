week preview kw 27 – wienkonzert.com

summer, sun, concerts! it’s happening in vienna this week!
as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.
it’s summer and open-air concerts are waiting around every corner! I would recommend, for example, the wonderful “ben howard‘ and the great ‘sisters festival“ in the open air area of the arena. the summer concert series that vienna has to offer are also good: “music by the river” presents “come“ – an absolute must-see! the “cultural summer” brings “baits“ on the stage – a highlight if you like it wild! also at regular intervals one canstromklang festival” attend this week with the fantastic “rattle block„! und last but not least: „harry styles“ performs this week in the viennese Ernst Happel Stadium – hui! Have fun with this awesome program!
hard facts:
03.07.2023 / slim cessnas auto club / chelsea (fb-event)
03.07.2023 / night lovell / flex (fb-event)
04.07.2023 / urban sprawl / venster99 (fb-event)
05.07.2023 / 070 shake / flex (fb-event)
05.07.2023 / pondskater / kramladen (fb-event)
05.07.2023 / total chaos u.a. / viper room (fb-event)
05.07.2023 / spy, combust u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
05.07.2023 / welovemelodies: ina regen, violetta parisini / theater am spittelberg (fb event)
06.07.2023 / ben howard / arena open air (fb-event)
06.07.2023 / music by the river: pippa / city park (fb event)
06.07.2023 / philip, breakup / loop (fb-event)
06.07.2023 / massacre u.a. / viper room (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / sisters festival / arena open air (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / kultursommer: baits / mortarapark (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / music on the river: anda morts / bruno-kreisky-park (fb event)
07.07.2023 / szene soundgarden: she’s the man u.a. / szene (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / ttr allstars / chelsea (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / the great gray funk / kramladen (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / mochana / loop (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / static feedback u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / cryptic commands / rhiz (fb-event)
07.07.2023 / culture terrace / the work (fb event)
07.07.2023 / cornerstorne u.a. / coco bar (fb-event)
08.07.2023 / harry styles / ernst happel stadium (fb event)
07/08/2023 / stromklang festival: rangleklods and others / the work (fb event)
08.07.2023 / music on the river: aze / danube island (fb event)
08.07.2023 / rosa vertov u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
08.07.2023 / szene soundgarden: distress resilience u.a. / szene (fb-event)
08.07.2023 / the gruesomes / b72 (fb-event)
09.07.2023 / scene soundgarden: michaela rabitsch and others / scene (FB event)
09.07.2023 / tape island festival / summer station donauinsel (fb event)
I like:
