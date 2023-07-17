week preview kw 29 – wienkonzert.com

it’s getting hotter and hotter… and fortunately there are open air concerts!

some concert stages are on their well-deserved summer break, others are more active than ever. the cultural summer stages are definitely very active, the highlights of this week: “bye” im congress park, “hidden gemz” at Schrödingerplatz, “lahra“ in the congress park” and of course “Paul liked“ in the mill shaker park. there are also great things to see at “music on the river” this week, for example “arai“ (moved from last week to this week) in bruno kreisky park and “that pavilion“ on the danube island.

who doesn’t mind the heat: “sting“ makes music on monday in the stadthalle and, insider tip, “amelie trahan“ performs at b72 on thursday (she was just at the acoustic lakeside festival). and if you have too much money, you can treat yourself to a ticket for “bruce springsteen“ in the Ernst Happel Stadium. Have fun and enjoy yourself!

hard facts:

17.07.2023 / sting / stadthalle (fb-event)

17.07.2023 / tash sultana / arena open air (fb-event)

07/18/2023 / bruce springsteen / ernst happel stadium (fb event)

07/18/2023 / sibylle kefer / museum quarter (fb event)

19.07.2023 / tilia & phael / loop (fb-event)

19.07.2023 / jacob collier u.a. / arena open air (fb-event)

19.07.2023 / alien state, mofx, drd / venster99 (fb-event)

20.07.2023 / emelie trahan / b72 (event)

20.07.2023 / not really either / rhiz (fb-event)

20.07.2023 / mystifer u.a. / escape (fb-event)

07/20/2023 / cultural summer: baiba / congress park (fb event)

07/20/2023 / music on the river: resi reiner / city park (fb event)

21.07.2023 / the lords of altamont / chelsea (fb-event)

21.07.2023 / alpha defizit u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

21.07.2023 / last zeppelin and others / scene (fb event)

07/21/2023 / cultural summer: hidden gemz / schrödingerplatz (fb event)

07/21/2023 / cultural summer: lahra / congress park (fb event)

07/21/2023 / music on the river: amelie tobien / bruno kreisky park (fb event)

07/21/2023 / music on the river: arai / bruno kreisky park (fb event)

07/22/2023 / music on the river: at pavillon / donauinsel (fb event)

22.07.2023 / offstream / b72 (fb-event)

22.07.2023 / non, trash / rhiz (fb-event)

22.07.2023 / metmyself! / kramladen (fb-event)

22.07.2023 / cestode u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.07.2023 / d.o.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

07/23/2023 / summer of culture: paul plut / mühlschüttelpark (event)

