week preview kw 31 – wienkonzert.com

week preview kw 31 – wienkonzert.com

wow, we landed in august! and luckily he has a few gigs up his sleeve!

there isn’t a huge selection this week, but it’s good not to be completely overwhelmed by the program. generally recommended: the “arena beer week“ in the arena! there’s not only beer but also live music and if you don’t have anything else planned, that’s a really great option (admission: voluntary donation)!

also good: the “cultural summer” goes into the penultimate week, so treat yourself for example “Yatwa„, „Bosnia„, „come” or “aygyul“ completely free! also free of charge: the “mq hofmusik“ in the museum quarter, the “sene soundgarden” in the scene vienna, the birthday party from the work called “art on the canal” and the “blue bird sommerfest“ – the latter probably with the most beautiful line up ever: “can„, „maiija” and “the zew„.

further highlights of this week: the wonderfully dreamy “still corners“ come on Saturday and the somewhat wilder ones “the murder capital“ on sunday to the fluc wanne – going there is definitely not a mistake!

hard facts:
31.07. – 06.08.2023 / arena bierwoche / arena (fb-event)
31.07.2023 / sleep token / gasometer (fb-event)
31.07.2023 / breakout u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
01.08.2023 / homixide gang / flex (fb-event)
01.08.2023 / jerome dreams / venster99 (fb-event)
01.08.2023 / mq court music: tin / museum quarter (fb event)
01.08.2023 / death before dishonor / viper room (fb-event)
02.08.2023 / blue bird summer festival / augarten spitz (fb event)
03.08.2023 / sonic journeys / szene soundgarden (fb-event)
04.08.2023 / cultural summer: yatwa / water tower favorites (event)
04.08.2023 / cultural summer: bosna / congress park (event)
04.08.2023 / johny favourit / szene soundgarden (fb-event)
04.08. – 05.08.2023 / canal art / the work (fb event)
05.08.2023 / cultural summer: aze / water tower favorites (event)
05.08.2023 / still corners / fluc (fb-event)
05.08.2023 / dirty blues summer festival / scene soundgarden (fb event)
05.08.2023 / off / arena (fb-event)
05.08.2023 / hanabie / flex (fb-event)
05.08.2023 / chinese football u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
05.08.2023 / exploding head syndrome u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
05.08.2023 / momo & void u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
06.08.2023 / the murder capital / fluc wanne (fb-event)
06.08.2023 / cultural summer: aygyul / schrödingerplatz (fb event)

