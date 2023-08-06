week preview kw 32 – wienkonzert.com

yes, there have been more concert programs before, but the few gigs that are coming are all the greater!

the week begins with a highlight, namely with “special interest“ in the fluc tub! and then on tuesday we continue straight away with a free concert byxing“ in the museum district. speaking of free: thecultural summer” goes into the final week and offers this week, among other things, the wonderful bands “curb” and “azure„.

that was by far not all: i could make a pilgrimage to the custom by the water on friday and the event “the gap wird 200” attend, then you get “liz metta„, „pauls jets” and “dramas“ on your ears! very good lineup! on saturday you could go on a trip to meidling, where the event “meidling to the moon“ – you really have to go there just because of the name.

and last but not least: visit the scene soundgarden on sunday, there is the event “developing colors” and the great “palff“ will perform on stage!

hard facts:

07.08.2023 / special interest / fluc wanne (fb-event)

07.08.2023 / obituary u.a. / arena (fb-event)

07.08.2023 / urethane u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

08/08/2023 / mq court music: xing / museumsquartier (fb event)

09.08.2023 / good riddance / b72 (fb-event)

09.08.2023 / spectral wound u.a. / replugged (fb-event)

09.08.2023 / diesel boy u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

09.08.2023 / shallov u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

10.08.2023 / mike love / b72 (fb-event)

08/10/2023 / cultural summer: curb / mortarapark (fb event) (event info)

10.08.2023 / cultural summer: atzur / meischlgasse (event info)

11.08.2023 / two feet / simm city (fb-event)

11.08.2023 / the gap turns 200 / custom at the water (fb-event)

11.08.2023 / kurokuma u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

11.08.2023 / jansky, fanny sorgo / kramladen (fb-event)

11.08.2023 / slutbomb u.a. / venster99 (eventinfo)

08/11/2023 / johannes holzinger / ignaz & roslaia (fb event)

12.08.2023 / tommy lee u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

12.08.2023 / meidling to the moon: olgas boris and others / meidlinger hauptstrasse (fb event)

13.08.2023 / antagonizers atl u.a. / b72 (fb-event)

13.08.2023 / broken by the scream / chelsea (fb-event)

13.08.2023 / developing colours: palffi u.a. / szene soundgarden (eventinfo)

