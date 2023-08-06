Home » week preview kw 32 – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

week preview kw 32 – wienkonzert.com

by admin
week preview kw 32 – wienkonzert.com

yes, there have been more concert programs before, but the few gigs that are coming are all the greater!

the week begins with a highlight, namely with “special interest“ in the fluc tub! and then on tuesday we continue straight away with a free concert byxing“ in the museum district. speaking of free: thecultural summer” goes into the final week and offers this week, among other things, the wonderful bands “curb” and “azure„.

that was by far not all: i could make a pilgrimage to the custom by the water on friday and the event “the gap wird 200” attend, then you get “liz metta„, „pauls jets” and “dramas“ on your ears! very good lineup! on saturday you could go on a trip to meidling, where the event “meidling to the moon“ – you really have to go there just because of the name.

and last but not least: visit the scene soundgarden on sunday, there is the event “developing colors” and the great “palff“ will perform on stage!

hard facts:
07.08.2023 / special interest / fluc wanne (fb-event)
07.08.2023 / obituary u.a. / arena (fb-event)
07.08.2023 / urethane u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
08/08/2023 / mq court music: xing / museumsquartier (fb event)
09.08.2023 / good riddance / b72 (fb-event)
09.08.2023 / spectral wound u.a. / replugged (fb-event)
09.08.2023 / diesel boy u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
09.08.2023 / shallov u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
10.08.2023 / mike love / b72 (fb-event)
08/10/2023 / cultural summer: curb / mortarapark (fb event) (event info)
10.08.2023 / cultural summer: atzur / meischlgasse (event info)
11.08.2023 / two feet / simm city (fb-event)
11.08.2023 / the gap turns 200 / custom at the water (fb-event)
11.08.2023 / kurokuma u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)
11.08.2023 / jansky, fanny sorgo / kramladen (fb-event)
11.08.2023 / slutbomb u.a. / venster99 (eventinfo)
08/11/2023 / johannes holzinger / ignaz & roslaia (fb event)
12.08.2023 / tommy lee u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)
12.08.2023 / meidling to the moon: olgas boris and others / meidlinger hauptstrasse (fb event)
13.08.2023 / antagonizers atl u.a. / b72 (fb-event)
13.08.2023 / broken by the scream / chelsea (fb-event)
13.08.2023 / developing colours: palffi u.a. / szene soundgarden (eventinfo)

See also  Tourists trapped at Agatha Christie's former home in English countryside as storm topples tree

I like:

Like Loading…

You may also like

Origami Angel – The Brightest Days

Bianca Belair Overcomes Adversity to Capture WWE Women’s...

Jake Paul Defeats Nate Diaz in Intense Boxing...

LANCER – Tempest

Designer Kiki Grammatopoulos Unveils Innovative Outsole Gear for...

Silverburn – Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation

Michael Jackson’s Narrow Escape: How the King of...

Vans Collaborates with Malaysian Brand FTMD. for New...

7 recommended campsites in Burgenland

2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy