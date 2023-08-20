week preview kw 34 – wienkonzert.com

pour out and discover music in the small locales!

it’s still summer and therefore less busy, but some locals are brimming with the summer slump and bring very good artists to their stages! visit the cafe carina again, on monday for example “playground prince leopold‘ and they sound really good! also good and also in cafe carina: the “czech underground night” – among others with the band “Rev„.

it is also advisable to visit an event on saturday: there would be the annual “belt nightwalk” along the belt with a lot of musical acts and there that would be “superfest“ in the superbude, also with some acts and in a good mood! you can end the week on sunday in the theater am spittelberg with a performance of “Anna Mabo„.

more concert tips as always below in the overview. Whatever you do, have fun!

hard facts:

08/21/2023 / playground prince leopold / cafe carina (event info)

22.08.2023 / mq hofmusik: the rocksteady conspiracy / museumsquartier (fb-event)

08/22/2023 / headlock of death: deteriorot ua / cafe carina (fb-event)

22.08.2023 / punk the rhiz / rhiz (fb-event)

22.08.2023 / pletyka u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.08.2023 / ciconia / kramladen (fb-event)

23.08.2023 / escöria u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

24.08.2023 / czech underground night: otk u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

24.08.2023 / mala herba u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

24.08.2023 / canine u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

08/24/2023 / object 15 ua / scene soundgarden (fb-event)

25.08.2023 / ilvi, schikaneder / kramladen (fb-event)

25.08.2023 / ostpartie – ostbahn kurtie tribute / scene soundgarden (fb event)

25.08.2023 / rooftop music: maria / zoku (fb-event)

26.08.2023 / club radiokoje / kongressbad (fb-event)

08/26/2023 / gurtel nightwalk / along the gurtel (fb event)

26.08.2023 / superfest / superbude (fb-event)

26.08.2023 / hog meets frog u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

27.08.2023 / deathrite u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

27.08.2023 / the thunderjunkies / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

27.08.2023 / anna mabo / theater am spittelberg (fb-event)

