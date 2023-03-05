yay! we start march with many great concerts!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

there is a lot to see during the week, but the absolute highlights only come at the weekend: “dermot kennedy“ is finally coming to the gasometer after a long wait! on the same day you can also catch up on a performance of “you me at six” together with “the hunna” I’m happy and “oskar hague“ makes a guest appearance at the rabenhof theatre. from saturday to sunday in the ottakringer brewery you canvinyl & music festival“ Visit, browse for records and there are a few concerts on top! and sunday evening awaits with two fantastic gigs: the wonderful “half alive‘ come to simm city and ‘Ville Valo“ honors the sold-out arena!

hard facts:

27.02.2023 / palaye royale / gasometer (fb-event)

28.02.2023 / bulbul / wuk (fb-event)

28.02.2023 / ned stranger / polkadot (fb-event)

28.02.2023 / Jarle Skavhellen / clash (fb event)

01.03.2023 / ak out of control / b72 (fb event)

01.03.2023 / kobermann / rhiz (fb-event)

01.03.2023 / lazy lovers / loop (event)

02.03.2023 / the clashinistas / chelsea (fb-event)

02.03.2023 / elsa / kramladen (fb-event)

02.03.2023 / lazy lovers / fanialive (fb-event)

02.03.2023 / pratertöne: sanna / superbude (fb-event)

02.03.2023 / john cale / porgy & bess (fb-event)

03.03.2023 / dermot kennedy / gasometer (fb-event)

03.03.2023 / raphael sas / house of music (fb event)

03.03.2023 / you me at six / wuk (fb-event)

03.03.2023 / sam himself / b72 (fb-event)

03.03.2023 / head cinema, art garden / rhiz (fb event)

03.03.2023 / xixu / kramladen (fb-event)

03.03.2023 / oskar haag / rabenhof theater (event)

04.03.2023 / lean / venster99 (fb event)

04.03.2023 / coltaine / rhiz (fb-event)

04.03.2023 / no flags / kramladen (fb-event)

04.03.2023 / his / simm city (fb-event)

04.03.2023 / ttr allstars / arena (fb-event)

04.03.-05.03.2023 / vinyl & music festival / ottakringer brewery (fb event)

05.03.2023 / half alive / simm city (fb-event)

05.03.2023 / vega / flex cafe (fb-event)

05.03.2023 / vv / arena (fb-event)

