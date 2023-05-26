Weekly AI event | GPT-4 fully enters Windows 11, AI fraud is breaking out across the country_Model_Artificial Intelligence_Language

Original title: Weekly AI event | GPT-4 fully enters Windows 11, AI fraud is breaking out nationwide

Baidu is internally testing products such as “AI Partner”, “AIBOT” and NEWAPP based on large-scale model technology

Baidu Search’s “AI partner” and “AIBOT” functions based on large models are in internal testing. Follow-up AI notes, AI filming, AI drawing, and AIBOT will open internal testing for creators. At the meeting, NEWAPP, the internal test product of Baidu APP, was also displayed for the first time, which can talk with AI, ask questions, chat, generate pictures, etc.

Weimob officially released WAI, an AI application product based on large models. The product has been officially launched in 25 practical application scenarios, including speech generation, SMS templates, product descriptions, grass planting notes, live broadcast drafts, official account tweets, short video copywriting, etc.

On May 24, in a conference call after the release of Xiaomi’s financial report, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing said that there are currently more than 1,200 AI R&D personnel involved in businesses such as artificial intelligence-assisted camera algorithms and automatic driving.

On April 20, a friend of Mr. Guo contacted him via WeChat video, saying that his friend was bidding in another place and needed a deposit of 4.3 million yuan, which would be transferred through a business-to-business account. After verifying his identity through video chat, Mr. Guo transferred 4.3 million yuan to the other party’s bank card in two payments, but he did not have time to verify whether the money arrived, and finally found out that he was cheated.

Baidu Baijia released the “Concept and Specifications for Content Generated by Artificial Intelligence Technology“, which clearly requires that the platform will conduct strict review for identifiable content generated by artificial intelligence, and set up a special complaint channel to invest in dedicated manpower to handle user complaints and reports . If illegal content and related accounts are found, the platform will deal with it seriously. In addition, all virtual human accounts that provide services on the Baijiahao platform must complete the platform identity authentication process such as real-name registration and living body verification of the operating entity.

Baidu Apollo showcases AI smart cockpit and introduces Wenxin model

Baidu’s Apollo car intelligence business showcased the results of the exploration of a new generation of AI smart cabins based on the Wenxin model. It is reported that this is the first domestic exploration of the application of large-scale models in the automotive industry, and it is expected to promote mass production in the future.

Kuaishou has established a large-scale model development team

Cheng Yixiao replied that Kuaishou has established a large-scale model research and development team, and relying on the past AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) algorithm and large-scale language model technology accumulation, the development and training of large-scale models will be promoted as planned. Progress is relatively smooth. At present, the model is still in the training stage, and we believe that the transformation of artificial intelligence technology is a long-term opportunity. It is more important to do a good job in the underlying large model and to benchmark the effect of the most advanced international model. Therefore, we have not made a clear announcement yet plan.

Domestic Chinese large language model “Tianhe Tianyuan” released

“Tianhe Tianyuan Large Model” collects and organizes webpage data, various open source training data, Chinese novel data, ancient Chinese data, encyclopedia data, news data, and various data sets in professional fields such as traditional Chinese medicine, medicine, consultation, law, etc., and On this basis, in-depth training of professional models for medical, industrial, legal and other fields is started.

ASUS Subsidiary Releases Sherlock Holmes Large Model

TWS, a subsidiary of ASUS, has released an enterprise-level large-scale language model – “Sherlock Holmes Large Model” (Formosa Foundation Model). The “Sherlock Holmes model” has a total of 176 billion parameters, comparable to ChatGPT’s GPT-3.5 model, and supports multiple languages.

Phoenix Media: Actively exploring the application of AIGC in the field of graphic editing

Phoenix Media stated on the interactive platform that the intelligent proofreading and intelligent composition correction systems developed by the company have been put into commercial use; at the same time, the company is also actively exploring the application of AIGC technology in the field of graphic editing.

[国际要闻]

GPT-4 fully enters Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it will release Windows Copilot for Windows 11. Windows Copilot means that Windows 11 will become the world‘s first PC platform to access centralized AI assistance. Microsoft is also extending the BingChat plug-in to Windows, enabling developers to integrate their applications into Windows Copilot while supporting cross-platform and cross-Azure AI development. Windows Copilot will start offering preview versions of Windows 11 in June.

Bing becomes the default search engine for ChatGPT

Microsoft announced that it will use Bing as the default search engine in OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

GPT-4 solved the Olympiad problem that stumped Terence Tao

Recently, a little brother abroad tested the IQ of GPT-4, and the results showed that its language IQ has reached 152. According to the survey, the average IQ of human beings is 90-109. In terms of language IQ alone, human beings are properly beaten by GPT-4…

TikTok tests an AI chatbot called Tako

TikTok said it was in the early stages of exploring a chatbot called “Tako” that could communicate with users about short videos and help them discover content. Currently, TikTok is being tested with select users in the Philippines.

Japan will develop a large language model for domestic generative AI

Japan’s Tokyo Institute of Technology and Japan’s Tohoku University and other teams announced on May 22 that they will develop a “big language model” with stronger Japanese ability as the basic technology of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Using RIKEN’s supercomputer “Fuyue” to study a large amount of data. It will be released sequentially within this year, so that domestic companies, researchers, etc. can improve themselves for their own company’s services or research.

Apple releases multiple announcements about AI job recruitment

Apple has posted dozens of job postings focused on artificial intelligence (AI), a sign that the company is ramping up its efforts in the field. At least 88 AI-related job openings have been posted on its job portal in areas such as visual generative modeling, predictive intelligence, and applied artificial intelligence research.

Apple disables ChatGPT and Copilot, develops its own language model

According to the “Wall Street Journal”, due to security concerns, Apple prohibits employees from using ChatGPT and Microsoft’s coding tool Copilot. The report also said that Apple is also developing its own language model.

According to 9to5Mac, Siri will soon launch a new AI function. The new technology, code-named Bobcat, was revealed as early as March this year and was already being tested.

Meta open source voice AI project MMS can recognize more than 4000 spoken languages

Meta’s MMS project overcomes the data challenge by combining a self-supervised learning algorithm called wav2vec2. Insufficient problem.

Intel plans to launch AI chip “Falcon Shores” in 2025

Intel plans to launch an artificial intelligence chip FalconShores that supports 8-bit floating-point operations and has 288GB of memory in 2025 to seize the artificial intelligence processor market.

Twitter’s crazy AI generated “big explosion in the Pentagon” fake picture, causing the stock market to fall briefly

A fake image, almost certainly generated by artificial intelligence, has drawn attention to a tweet announcing a “big explosion at the Pentagon.” The image went viral on Twitter, sending the stock market down.

Bing chat message character limit increased from 2000 to 4000

If you’re not already using Bing Chat, you might not know that each question has a maximum character limit of 2000. The ing chat team has now doubled the character limit to 4000 characters per message.

Part2 Hot Products

Wuhan University version of ChatGPT comes out: can write poetry and code

The Wuhan University version of ChatGPT is called CheeseChat (“cheese”, homophonic “knowledge”). It is based on the Chinese Alpaca-7B basic model (7 billion parameters), and has carried out Token prediction training on 80G text data, covering Baidu Encyclopedia, Wuhan University-related corpus information and social media corpus have been fine-tuned with full parameters on a data set of one million instructions.

Google AI Product Map Generation Tool: ProductStudio

Google will launch ProductStudio, an AI product map generation tool, which can help merchants easily create product images using generative AI.

The Android version of ChatGPT will be launched soon

The Android version of ChatGPT is expected to be similar to the iOS version, and paid users will have access to a more powerful and advanced language model version GPT-4, as well as faster response times. Among other things, free users will be able to access the company’s voice recognition software, Whisper, and sync it across multiple devices.

Clothing AI model FashionDiffusion is online

It only takes more than 10 seconds for AIGC to create a popular style in Xiaohongshu! Recently, a little green dress made by AI has become popular on Xiaohongshu, and there are many netizens who ask for the same style in the comment area. The FashionDiffusion (hereinafter referred to as FD model) jointly developed by Xihu Xinchen and Zhiyi Technology is promoting this model to become the mainstream: use AI to generate clothing design drawings, put the design drawings into market test data, and then make samples and sell pre-sales based on feedback. Realize small investment and big return.

Adobe Photoshop integrates Firefly function to modify images with simple text prompts

Adobe has integrated Firefly, its AI tool, into Photoshop and called it GenerativeFill, allowing users to use text cues to add, expand or remove content in new layers without changing the original image.

Adobe Firefly Official Public Beta

Adobe’s artificial intelligence painting tool Firefly has officially opened its public beta. Firefly includes a new creative generation AI painting mode that can generate images and artistic font effects, users can use it to create unique and stunning works of art, such as illustrations, posters, logos, fonts and more.

DragGAN burst into flames: dragging the key points can make the lion open its mouth & the elephant turn around

DragGAN’s model is essentially an interactive image manipulation method developed for various GANs. Based on the StyleGAN2 architecture, it realizes the effect of clicking the mouse and dragging the key points to make a P picture. For example, dragging the key points can make the lion open its mouth & the elephant turn around.

Tsinghua Open Source, the Chinese open source large model VisualGLM-6B that understands emoticons best

A large model called VisualGLM-6B from Tsinghua University is popular on the Internet. The reason is that some netizens found that it seems to be good at interpreting emoticons. Whether it’s a dachshund version of the Mona Lisa or a man ironing an iron in the back of a taxi, it can get it right.

Part3 point of view

Bill Gates: AI will ‘replace’ search engines and online shopping sites

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned that the future of artificial intelligence personal assistants will be far-reaching. This technology can fundamentally change user behavior. “People will no longer use search engines, visit productivity websites, I’m not going to use Amazon again.” Gates said these artificial intelligence assistants can “read what you don’t have time to read,” allowing users to get information without using search engines such as Google.

Lu Weibing: Xiaomi will not make a general-purpose large model like OpenAI

Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi, said that they will actively embrace large-scale models, but they will not make general-purpose large-scale models like OpenAI. Instead, they will combine depth and business collaboration and use AI technology to improve internal efficiency.

Wang Xiaogang, Chief Scientist of SenseTime: The big AI model only emphasizes “big” is seriously misleading

Wang Xiaogang: If we only emphasize “big” and rely solely on the size of the model to achieve “intelligent emergence”, it will be seriously misleading and will waste a lot of resources and time. The key is to combine the actual needs of the industry. The large model must not only have the corresponding technical capabilities, but also be efficient and have a commercial landing scene. This is the meaning of this “war of ten thousand models”.

Bill Gates: Top artificial intelligence assistants will disrupt how we use the internet

Gates said that people who own the assistant will “never go to a search site like Google again, never go to a productivity software site, and never go to Amazon again.” The yet-to-be-released AI assistant will be able to predict users’ needs And perform tasks that users don’t have time to do, such as reading.

Take-Two CEO: AI Can’t Replace Human Creativity

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “I wish I could say that advances in AI will make creation easier, but apparently not. Great work is created by geniuses, and datasets, computational power, and large language models don’t Genius. Genius is the domain of humans, and I believe it always will be.”

Stefanie Sun responded to “AI Stefanie Sun”: No technology can predict human feelings

Stefanie Sun updated her news, talking about the “top AI singer Stefanie Sun” that has caused controversy recently, she laughed and said that fans have accepted that she is an “unpopular” singer, but AI has become the current top stream. “What I’m trying to say is this: What’s the fight with someone who puts out a new album every few minutes. Humanity’s inability to surpass it is just around the corner” “You’re not special, you’re already predictable, and unfortunately You’re also customizable.”

Musk says it’s unlikely but not impossible for AI to destroy humanity

As the boss of Twitter and Tesla, Musk has long tried to steer the direction of artificial intelligence. He expressed concern about the rapid progress in artificial intelligence and called for government regulation. “It is very unlikely that artificial intelligence will destroy humanity, but it is by no means impossible.

Part4 Depth

AI is hot, and cloud earning is over

In 2023, cloud vendors will be one of the most direct beneficiaries of the wave of AI large models. Cloud vendors can enjoy the dividends of AI large-scale models. The logic is simple. On the one hand, cloud vendors become “gold diggers” in the era of large-scale models by providing large-scale model services. On the other hand, cloud vendors are “shovel sellers” in the era of large-scale models.

AIGC cannot eliminate content creators

The wide application of AIGC also brings new problems. AIGC may lack the creativity and inspiration of human writers when generating novels, which may lead to low quality or lack of uniqueness in the generated works. Pure ChatGPT writing has no beauty and style. In addition, AIGC may generate novels. It will be affected by factors such as data volume and model algorithms, resulting in unstable quality of generated content, and may even generate low-quality and illegal content.

In the breaking latest news era, who will still use applets?

The business challenges brought about by AI have prompted people to think about “commercial containers” and then reevaluate small programs. For example, the emergence of chatGPT and the promotion of low-code, the development cost and threshold of small programs may break through a certain inflection point.

Who did “AI Stefanie Sun” hurt?

Recently, a large number of AI cover songs such as “AI Stefanie Sun”, “AI Jay Chou”, and “AI Lin Junjie” have exploded on the Internet, and the most popular of them is undoubtedly “AI Stefanie Sun”. To some extent, the development of AIGC technology will make the competition of creators more and more fierce, making it more and more difficult for musicians to stand out, and even dilute the value of existing classic works.

Celebrities face-changed by AI to sell goods live

Some live broadcast studios use the "face" of popular stars to sell goods, not only because AI face-changing technology can realize real-time image replacement, but also because this can allow "stars" to endorse for free, thereby increasing traffic and increasing sales. What needs to be faced squarely is that this kind of AI face-changing technology applied to live streaming may be suspected of infringement.