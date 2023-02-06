Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, February 5th[Review of Important News]Song Joong Ki officially announced the good news of his remarriage, and his British wife is pregnant; TWICE won the Billboard Female Music Award and became the first Korean singer; BTS was nominated for the US Kids’ Choice Award for four consecutive years; NewJeans Sweeping the top three on the Melon singles chart in January; NCT 127’s second world tour ended, attracting 700,000 people to watch.

▲Song Zhongji’s official announcement of remarriage is good news that his British wife is pregnant

Actor Song Joong Ki announced on the 30th of last month that he was married to his British girlfriend and that his girlfriend was pregnant. Song Joong Ki posted on the fan community that day, saying, I have vowed to cherish each other with Katy Louise Saunders and spend the rest of my life together, and we are also ushering in a precious new life. We registered our marriage today and started a married life based on deep trust and love. Just like now, the two of us will go in the same direction well.

According to IMDB, an American Internet movie database, Katie is a British actor born in 1984, one year older than Song Joong-ki, who has appeared in “Virgin Land”, “Growing Troubles”, “The Borgia Family”, “Derailment Fantasy” and other works .

▲TWICE won the Billboard Female Music Award and became the first Korean singer

According to the US Billboard news on the 31st of last month, TWICE will attend the Billboard Women’s Music Awards at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1, local time, and will be awarded the “Most Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award”. “(Breakthrough Artist). This award is given to an up-and-coming singer who has achieved meaningful achievement through a challenge. The Billboard Women in Music Awards annually selects female artists, creators, producers, and managers who have exerted influence in the music market that year, and it is the first time that a Korean singer has won this award.

According to Billboard’s official Twitter account, TWICE’s second English single “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” entered the Billboard Top 100, ranking at No. 84.

▲BTS has been nominated for the Kids’ Choice Awards for four consecutive years

The brokerage company BIGHIT MUSIC stated on the 1st that its boy group BTS was nominated for the Favorite Music Group Award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023), challenging the winning record for 4 consecutive years. If BTS wins this year, it will be the fourth consecutive year they have won the award.

According to the latest US Billboard chart, BTS’ best album “Proof” released in June last year has been on Billboard’s main chart – Top 200 Albums chart for 33 consecutive weeks.

▲NewJeans swept the top three on the January Melon Singles Chart

The brokerage company ADOR stated on the 2nd that the three hit songs of its popular girl group NewJeans swept the top three of the January singles chart of South Korea’s largest music platform “Melon”. Specifically, the song “Ditto” included in their mini-album “OMG” and the title song “OMG” of the same name ranked the top two on the list, and the popular debut song “Hype boy” ranked third.

In addition, “OMG” and “Ditto” also entered the Billboard Top 100 singles list in the United States, and continued to be extremely popular overseas.

▲The second world tour of NCT 127 ended, attracting 700,000 people to watch

The brokerage company SM Entertainment stated on the 30th of last month that the second world tour concert “NEO CITY – THE LINK” of its men’s group NCT 127 came to an end, during which it attracted 700,000 audiences in 17 cities around the world.

NCT 127 will start its second world tour starting from Seoul in December 2021. During the period, it will successively meet with fans in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Chicago, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mexico City, Mexico, Tokyo, Japan, Osaka, Nagoya, Manila, Philippines, etc. Meet. They not only held performances at the three major Japanese arenas, but also performed at the main stadium of the Jamsil Olympic Games in Seoul, which is called the “dream stage”. According to the brokerage company, NCT 127 has traveled to well-known performance venues in Asia and has become a veritable K-POP representative group. (over)

