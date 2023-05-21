Weekly Korean entertainment: V and JENNIE gossip rumored that Yoo Ah-in will appear again | Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, May 21[Review of Important News]V and JENNIE are rumored to be in love again; Yoo Ah In is in court again; the sales volume of aespa’s new album hits the highest among Korean girl groups in the first week; BTS commemorative stamps will be pre-sold for overseas customers.

▲Suspected video of BTS and JENNIE holding hands on Paris street

The suspected video of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member JENNIE walking hand in hand in Paris, France has been circulated on the Internet, causing heated discussions, but the clubs of both parties have not expressed their position on this.

According to music news on the 18th, a netizen posted on Twitter the day before that they saw V and JENNIE walking the streets of Paris holding hands. JENNIE will challenge her acting for the first time through the HBO drama ‘THE IDOL’, and will participate in the Cannes International Film Festival preview and red carpet show held in Cannes, France on the 22nd as an actor.

BTS V (left) and JENNIE’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment provided pictures (copying is strictly prohibited)

▲Drug-related actor Yoo Ah-in is on trial for the second time

Actor Yoo Ah In was interrogated for the second time on the 16th due to drug involvement. The interrogation ended in the morning of the next day and lasted more than 21 hours. After the investigation, Yoo Ah In said that he said everything he could say during the investigation, and he felt guilty for making everyone worry. He did not answer questions about whether he had ever taken cocaine, the reason for changing the date of the case and hearing, and the channels for purchasing drugs.

In March, Yoo Ah-in protested against the media’s public reporting of the date of his appearance and interrogation, and requested the police to adjust the date of the arraignment. He was originally scheduled to accept the second arraignment on the 11th of this month, but after arriving near the police station, he turned around and returned on the grounds that there were too many reporters at the scene.

On the morning of May 17th, in the office building of the Drug Crime Investigation Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, drug-related actor Yoo Ah-in accepted the second investigation as a suspect. The picture shows Yoo Ah-in being interviewed by the media after the investigation.yonhap news agency

▲aespa’s “MY WORLD” first week sales hit the most among Korean girl groups

Brokerage company SM Entertainment said on the 15th that its girl group aespa’s third mini-album “MY WORLD” sold 1.69 million copies in the first week of its release, setting a record for a Korean girl group. As a result, aespa broke the previous record (1.12 million copies) held by its “GIRLS” released last year.

The new album contains a total of 6 songs including the title song “Spicy”. Aespa bid farewell to the music narrative that lasted until the previous work, and began to present the world view of the second season.

Photo courtesy of girl group aespa SM Entertainment (pictures are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

▲Bulletproof commemorative stamps will be pre-sold for overseas customers next month

Korea Post announced on the 17th that stamps commemorating the 10th anniversary of the debut of BTS will be available for pre-sale on the overseas official website starting June 1st.

There are three types of pre-sale products: commemorative stamps, commemorative stamp albums, commemorative stamps and stamp album sets. Overseas buyers do not need to register as members, and only need to be certified on social media (SNS). Prior to this, the corresponding stamps will be pre-sold to Korea Post official website members on the Korea Post official website and mobile application from 7:00 pm on the 22nd to 0:00 on the 26th of this month. (over)

BTS 10th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps Photo courtesy of Postal Business Headquarters (Photos are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

[Copyright belongs to Yonhap News Agency, unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited]