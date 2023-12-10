weekly preview kw 50 – wienkonzert.com

Wow, a week full of concert highlights is headed our way!

Shortly before the end of the year, the concert calendar presents itself again in all its glory! The week starts with a very good concert by “orbit“ in the flex cafe, alternatively you can also go to all the other concerts, (almost) everything is wonderful! On Tuesday the annual concert of “ShantelOf course you can’t miss it at wuk – if you want to dance, you should come there!

finally come on Thursday “MatiasBack to Vienna – so go to Club1019 and be amazed! also play on the same evening “culk“ in the small hall of the arena and “philiam shakesbeat“ raps in the general store. On Friday there will be a wonderful concert evening in the loop with “helmut rhode“ and a few other acts. right next to it in chelsea “sir tralala” to stand on the stage! The week ends with a heavy metal band for children, namely “heavysaurus“ in the arena!

There are of course many more concert options, which you can find just below, as always. Have a lot of fun with this week of concerts and enjoy every note!

hard facts:

11.12.2023 / orbit / flex cafe (fb-event)

11.12.2023 / baits u.a. / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

12/11/2023 / temmis, steintor men’s choir / b72 (fb event)

12/11/2023 / buy buy baby, the Scottish principle / cafe carina (fb event)

11.12.2023 / martin klein / porgy & bess (fb-event)

11.12.2023 / bonez mc / gasometer (fb-event)

12.12.2023 / bonez mc / gasometer (fb-event)

12.12.2023 / shantel / wuk (fb-event)

12.12.2023 / voodoo jürgens / arena (fb-event)

12.12.2023 / bad weed u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

12.12.2023 / neustadt express u.a. / cafe carina (eventinfo)

12.12.2023 / solotogether: max gaier, willi landl / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / shygirl / flex (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / ned stranger u.a. / loop (eventinfo)

13.12.2023 / rotten sound, warfuck / viper room (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / austrofred, kurt razelli / chelsea (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / peter rom u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / 5/8erl in ehr’n / porgy & bess (fb-event)

13.12.2023 / akustik loft: jesters, ivery / the loft (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / the amity affliction / gasometer (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / sarah connor / stadthalle (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / culk / arena (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / matija / club1019 (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / the deadnotes / rhiz (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / philiam shakesbeat / kramladen (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / in the hills, the cities u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

14.12.2023 / xylouris/white / rote bar (fb-event)

December 15, 2023 / fritz kalkbrenner / arena (fb event)

15.12.2023 / the horny funk brothers u.a. / szene (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / elena shirin / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / helmut rhode u.a. / loop (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / woke / rhiz (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / genuine aspect u.a. / b72 (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / Sir Tralala / Chelsea (fb-event)

12/15/2023 / deep bass command / flex (fb event)

15.12.2023 / butter notes u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / down to earth explorers / kramladen (fb-event)

15.12.2023 / home conflict u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / belphegor u.a. / szene (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / gyfth u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / flashover / b72 (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / thunder fox u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / final assault u.a. / arena (fb-event)

16.12.2023 / jussel / chelsea (eventinfo)

16.12.2023 / heavysaurus / arena (fb-event)

17.12.2023 / heavysaurus / arena (fb-event)

17.12.2023 / second guesses u.a. / loop (fb-event)

December 17th, 2023 / Ernst Molden & Nino from Vienna / Konzerthaus (FB event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

