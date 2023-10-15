weekly preview Q42 – wienkonzert.com

What follows: another week with an incredible amount of concert programming!

There’s so much going on that it’s easy to lose track. That’s why there are a few recommendations here and now: it will be really nice on Wednesday in the flex, when “city and colour“ will take the stage – be sure to watch it! It will also be very good the next day, on Thursday, in the Flex, when we “lauren mayberry“ will enchant! And while we’re talking about the adjective beautiful: on Saturday it will be particularly beautiful in the theater accent, because there are “haven“ from the Netherlands and is therefore rightly sold out for a long time!

But of course there is a lot more to discover this week: in the ORF Radiokulturhaus the “sonic territories festivalInstead, a festival to discover a wide variety of sounds, and that will definitely be exciting! Things also get exciting in the concert hall with “manu delago” and “douglas dare“, which will also take you into other sound worlds. It’s also a good idea to visit Porgy & Bess again, this week there is, for example, “violetta parisini” and “hidden gemzto see!

There is of course a lot more to see and experience, but it’s best to just click through the overview. There is definitely something for every taste and concerts are always a good idea anyway!

hard facts:

16.10.2023 / the nightingales / chelsea (fb-event)

16.10.2023 / hamish hawk, elsa / arena (fb-event)

16.10.2023 / little big / gasometer (fb-event)

17.10.2023 / emir taha / chelsea (eventinfo)

17.10.2023 / tweeed u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

17.10.2023 / matteo bocelli / simm city (fb-event)

17.10.2023 / sonic territories festival / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / city and colour / flex (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / millencolin / arena (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / conan / arena (fb-event)

October 18, 2023 / holli, the first Viennese home ukulele orchestra / loop (fb event)

18.10.2023 / Keyhan and the Juns / Chelsea (Eventinfo)

18.10.2023 / nocallsonmonday / kramladen (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / the march violets u.a. / rote bar (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / cobracasino / fluc (fb-event)

18.10.2023 / blind guardian / gasometer (fb-event)

October 18, 2023 / manu delago, douglas dare / concert hall (fb event)

18.10.2023 / agrotoxico u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / lauren mayberry / flex (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / bulgarian cartrader / b72 (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / old mrs. bates, a mess / chelsea (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / shady pulp / kramladen (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / yawning man u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / clap clapinger / superbude (fb-event)

10/19/2023 / jamule / gasometer (event info)

19.10.2023 / violetta parisini / porgy & bess (fb-event)

19.10.2023 / the end of radio u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

20.10.2023 / moscow death brigade u.a. / arena (fb-event)

20.10.2023 / vulvarine, dirty talons / arena (fb-event)

20.10.2023 / insane habits / chelsea (eventinfo)

10/20/2023 / rosi special / kramladen (fb event)

10.20.2023 / triumph park / rhiz (fb-event)

October 20, 2023 / bausa / gasometer (fb event)

20.10.2023 / itchy / flex (fb-event)

20.10.2023 / 25 years naca7 / szene (fb-event)

October 20, 2023 / valentin lichtenberger, max resch / cafe7stern (fb event)

20.10.2023 / bondi fern, hidden gemz / porgy & bess (fb-event)

20.10.2023 / werckmeister / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

20.10.2023 / prison religion u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

21.10.2023 / haevn / theater akzent (fb-event)

21.10.2023 / only attitude counts / arena (fb-event)

21.10.2023 / zascha / chelsea (fb-event)

21.10.2023 / thylacine / das werk (fb-event)

October 21, 2023 / dense & poignant / arena (fb event)

21.10.2023 / skofi / flex cafe (fb-event)

October 21, 2023 / 25 years of the vegetable orchestra / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

22.10.2023 / labrassbanda / arena (fb-event)

22.10.2023 / kamaal williams / flex (fb-event)

22.10.2023 / violent magic orchestra / rhiz (fb-event)

22.10.2023 / cellar darling u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

22.10.2023 / ennio / simm city (fb-event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

