weekly preview Q43 – wienkonzert.com

Let’s put it this way: it just doesn’t get boring in the Viennese concert jungle!

This week is literally overflowing with concerts, so here are a few recommendations: if you like it soulful, make a pilgrimage to the Konzerthaus on Tuesday to “lou asril“If you like it funny, watch it”Helge Schneider“also in the concert hall. If you want to see a Tik Tok star live, you can find them on Wednesday at “loi“In the factory and if you want to see a legendary indie rock band in the most beautiful surroundings, take a look”calexico“at the Volkstheater.

There is a lot going on on Wednesday, for example you can see the “gürtel connection“ and see lots of concerts for a donation, or you can go to the Marx Hall and dance to the acts that “beatpatrol festival“has to offer. There are also some good things to see on the holiday, Thursday: “sleaford mods“ in the arena for example, “haggren cemetery“ in the clash and the one you can always watch, “Nino from Vienna“ im theater am spittelberg.

The weekend also has a lot to offer, there is music on Saturday “king krule“ in the simm city (and is rightly sold out) and “liz put“ presents new music in a very special location, namely the planetarium. The perfect end to the week on Sunday takes place with the magical “alice phoebe lou“ im flex statt! yeah!

hard facts:

23.10.2023 / naxatras u.a. / arena (fb-event)

23.10.2023 / heihaizi ua / window99 (FB event)

23.10.2023 / kulku ua / rhiz (fb-event)

23.10.2023 / desire marea / chelsea (fb-event)

23.10.2023 / skalmöld / coal (fb-event)

24.10.2023 / bibiza / arena (fb-event)

24.10.2023 / die selektrion / chelsea (fb-event)

24.10.2023 / amory / cafe carina (fb-event)

24.10.2023 / woke / kramladen (fb-event)

24.10.2023 / nand / fluc wanne (fb-event)

October 24th, 2023 / lou asril / concert hall (fb event)

October 24th, 2023 / helge schneider / concert hall (fb event)

October 25th, 2023 / helge schneider / concert hall (fb event)

October 25th, 2023 / loi / the work (fb event)

October 25th, 2023 / calexico / folk theater (fb event)

25.10.2023 / monobrother / arena (fb-event)

25.10.2023 / jeanny / flex (fb event)

25.10.2023 / guilty / szene (fb-event)

10/25/2023 / belt connection / along the belt (fb event)

25.10.2023 / beatpatrol / marx halle (fb-event)

October 25th, 2023 / vienna city provokants / venster99 (fb event)

26.10.2023 / sleaford mods / arena (fb-event)

26.10.2023 / aui & two ua / rhiz (fb event)

26.10.2023 / flight attendant / b72 (fb-event)

26.10.2023 / haggren gravlund / clash (fb event)

26.10.2023 / klangphonics / flex (fb-event)

October 26th, 2023 / Nino from Vienna / Theater am Spittelberg (FB event)

27.10.2023 / die nerven / flex (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / maiija / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / first came the shadow u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / apollo brown / flex cafe (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / horrible creatures death u.a. / b72 (fb-event)

October 27th, 2023 / shadow music / rhiz (fb event)

27.10.2023 / los tonnos / chelsea (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / rawcat / kramladen (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / white plastic tape / club1019 (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / sigrid horn / porgy & bess (fb-event)

27.10.2023 / arkan45 / das werk (FB event)

27.10.2023 / sniffin glue / fluc (fb-event)

October 27th, 2023 / the boys in fur / red bar (fb event)

28.10.2023 / king krule / simm city (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / neck deep / arena (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / fejka / flex cafe (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / leber u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / love / chelsea (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / rawcat / kramladen (fb-event)

28.10.2023 / liz metta / planetarium (fb-event)

29.10.2023 / alice phoebe lou / flex (fb-event)

29.10.2023 / lower class brats u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

29.10.2023 / peat / b72 (fb-event)

29.10.2023 / glengang 030 / fluc (fb-event)

