weekly preview Q44 – wienkonzert.com

Wow, the oversupply of concerts isn’t slowing down! get ready!

There’s a lot going on, and so that you don’t lose your orientation, here are a few concert tips. For example, you could start your concert week with “sean nicholas savageStarting in rhiz certainly sounds interesting. The flex is definitely a good address for Halloween: either you look at the song contest participants from Slovenia called “joker out“, or you go to the Halloween party including an acoustic set from “my ugly clementine„!

November can be read with “countries“ start in the b72, your performance at kexp was certainly convincing! Thursday is really wild, there is far too much good to see: if you are looking for an exciting mix of music, you should go to the Ottakringer brewery.archive“If you like it calm and thoughtful, you should go to “cigarettes after sex“ Make a pilgrimage to the gasometer. and: “donots“play in the arena!

the weekend is dedicated to legends – “swans“ sound in the arena, “yves tumor“ honors the Ottakringer brewery and “dog eat dog“ can be seen in the flex. also a good end to the week: “check“I’m a wave!

30.10.2023 / ines anioli / simm city (fb-event)

30.10.2023 / caribefunk / b72 (fb-event)

October 30, 2023 / betty & the flower cartel / loop (event info)

30.10.2023 / jeanny ua / kramladen (fb event)

30.10.2023 / sean nicholas savage / rhiz (fb-event)

30.10.2023 / stray from the path / szene (fb-event)

30.10.2023 / föllakzoid u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

30.10.2023 / alfa mist / flex (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / laura misch / b72 (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / joker out / flex (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / rival sons / gasometer (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / mares of thrace u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / stratovarius u.a. / szene (fb-event)

31.10.2023 / halloween party: my ugly clementine / flex (eventinfo)

31.10.2023 / halloween party: the spauldings / chelsea (fb-event)

01.11.2023 / maita / b72 (fb-event)

01.11.2023 / ski aggu / gasometer (fb-event)

01.11.2023 / anchor / chelsea (fb-event)

01.11.2023 / unida u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

November 2nd, 2023 / archive / ottakringer brewery (fb event)

02.11.2023 / cigarettes after sex / gasometer (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / johnny jewel / rote bar (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / donots / arena (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / rival consoles / grelle forelle (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / contrust / coal (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / kanal / b72 (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / dune dinogs / chelsea (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / azariah / simm city (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / bus, los tonnos / venster99 (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / kxllswxtch / flex (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / zapp galura ua / fluc (fb-event)

02.11.2023 / rita and the runaways / cafe7stern (fb-event)

03.11.2023 / black sea dahu / flex (fb-event)

03.11.2023 / swans / arena (fb-event)

03.11.2023 / los fastidios / arena (fb-event)

November 3rd, 2023 / joy / chelsea (event info)

November 3rd, 2023 / your friends / gasometer (fb event)

03.11.2023 / pain u.a. / simm city (fb-event)

03.11.2023 / mc bomber / flex (eventinfo)

03.11.2023 / melissa mahoney / cafe7stern (fb-event)

November 4th, 2023 / eight buckets of chicken hearts / flex cafe (fb event)

04.11.2023 / vesna / b72 (fb-event)

04.11.2023 / vodka juniors u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

04.11.2023 / puppets on a string / rhiz (fb-event)

04.11.2023 / metalnight outbreak / szene (fb-event)

04.11.2023 / skatapult u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

04.11.2023 / jonny5 & fergy53 / flex (eventinfo)

05.11.2023 / zeck / fluc (fb event)

November 5th, 2023 / yves tumor / ottakringer brewery (fb event)

05.11.2023 / dog eat dog / flex (fb-event)

05.11.2023 / written by wolves / chelsea (fb-event)

05.11.2023 / 3hokb / loop (fb-event)

05.11.2023 / ben poole / club1019 (fb-event)

05.11.2023 / bitchin bajas / rhiz (fb-event)

