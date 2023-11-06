weekly preview Q45 – wienkonzert.com

new concert week and what feels like a thousand new concert opportunities!

There are so many good concerts this week, where do you even start! on Monday the gasometer is a good address because darksynth legend “carpenter brut“ will be in action there and on Tuesday our old friends from “enter hunter“ the simm city (unfortunately already sold out).

Thursday will be a good day because it is the wonderful “Tue sick” im fluc, “oskar haag“ in the city hall and “glen hansard“ in the concert hall! on Friday the arena is the absolute place to be! The wonderful “say yes dog“, in the great hall “my ugly clementine“ rock and you should definitely go to the arena beisl “shut up club“check out!” also on Friday: “purple disco machine“ in the gasometer and the “sonic territories“ festival begins!

The complete concert overkill takes place on Saturday: “my ugly clementine“ give an additional concert in the arena, “siamese elephants“ playing in the freudich vintage hall, “palff” and “fraeulein astrid“ sound at the chelsea, “tape moon“ is available in a loop for your ears and “tom gregory” and “picture this“ can be examined in the gasometer!

and on Sunday there is also “tocotronic“ in the concert hall. wow!

hard facts:

06.11.2023 / mad caddies / arena (fb-event)

06.11.2023 / skynd / arena (fb-event)

06.11.2023 / the aristocrats / szene (fb-event)

06.11.2023 / yl hooi u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

November 6th, 2023 / fresh snow / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

06.11.2023 / carpenter brut / gasometer (fb-event)

07.11.2023 / Enter Shikari / Simm City (FB-Event)

November 7th, 2023 / wendy mcneill / haus der music (fb event)

07.11.2023 / impericon never say die tour / arena (fb-event)

07.11.2023 / cosmobrigade u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

07.11.2023 / rome / viper room (fb-event)

07.11.2023 / weval / fluc (fb-event)

07.11.2023 / jimmy whispers, sakura / superbude (fb-event)

November 7th, 2023 / sophia andlinger & johannes holzinger / kramladen (fb event)

08.11.2023 / the sisters of mercy / gasometer (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / death angel u.a. / szene (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / the vintage caravan u.a. / arena (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / fvnerals u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / sympathy for strawberry / chelsea (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / lukas len / loop (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / the ashtrays u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / kid congo / volkstheater (fb-event)

08.11.2023 / mother of millions u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / Tue sick / fluc (fb-event)

November 9th, 2023 / oskar haag / city hall (fb event)

09.11.2023 / holding absence / flex (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / oomph / simm city (fb-event)

November 9th, 2023 / glen hansard / vienna concert hall (fb event)

09.11.2023 / engst / chelsea (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / cult of youth / viper room (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / token / b72 (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / blackwater holylight u.a. / arena (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / distored pony / rhiz (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / lizki / kramladen (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / mikk / cafe7stern (fb-event)

09.11.2023 / hidden by the grapes u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / say yes dog / arena (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / impossible festival warm up / arena beisl (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / purple disco machine / gasometer (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / mad sin / chelsea (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / the great gray funk u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / smash into pieces / flex (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / danava / rhiz (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / bountydave / b72 (fb-event)

10.11.2023 / my ugly clementine / arena (fb-event)

10.11.-11.10.2023 / sonic territories festival / vhs kulturgarage (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / my ugly clementine / arena (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / siamese elephants / freudich vintage halle (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / palffi, fraeulein astrid / chelsea (eventinfo)

11.11.2023 / tape moon u.a. / loop (eventinfo)

11.11.2023 / vincent von flieger / rhiz (fb event)

11.11.2023 / westerman / folk theater, red bar (fb event)

11.11.2023 / tom gregory, picture this / gasometer (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / the rumjacks / simm city (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / rian / scene (fb event)

11.11.2023 / new testament ua / kramladen (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / stegosauro u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / the impossible festival / arena (fb-event)

11.11.2023 / futurebae / das werk (fb-event)

November 12th, 2023 / blessed / scene (fb event)

November 12th, 2023 / tocotronic / Vienna Konzerthaus (FB event)

November 12th, 2023 / asaf avidan / vienna concert hall (fb event)

