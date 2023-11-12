weekly preview Q46 – wienkonzert.com

huuuiii – a new, exciting concert week is coming!

The best way to start your week is with the fantastic Norwegian “national“ in the b72 – she makes the most beautiful indie music! also good: “owen pallett” and “hidden cameras“ at Porgy & Bess, but unfortunately the concert has long been sold out. on Tuesday is “jochen distelmeyer“ in the red bar – and it will be nice, so go there!

A real hype arose around the band “Italian barsa”, who will perform at b72 on Wednesday – follow the hype and come too!! on Thursday we actually had “seafret“ played in the arena, this concert was unfortunately canceled or postponed at short notice – alternatively there are many other concerts, or you can go to the cinema and watch the premiere of the Peter Doherty film in the film casino! whoop whoop!

the most important thing on the weekend? quite clearly, that “europavox festival“ in the reopened wuk! You can expect bands like “shame” and “the haunted youth“ – so it’s guaranteed to be a great festival in one of the most beautiful locations in Vienna! also good on Friday: “David Duchuchny“ in the arena or “euroteuro“Somewhere at Yppenplatz.

The week ends with really great concerts, which are unfortunately already sold out: “carson coma“ will play music in the fluc and the fabulous “olli schulz“Violin up in the arena!

hard facts:

13.11.2023 / bo milli / b72 (fb-event)

13.11.2023 / nazareth / szene (fb-event)

13.11.2023 / owen pallett, hidden cameras / porgy & bess (fb-event)

14.11.2023 / brass against / szene (fb-event)

14.11.2023 / dewolff / chelsea (fb-event)

14.11.2023 / nkalis / the loft (fb-event)

November 14th, 2023 / verified / flashy trout (fb event)

14.11.2023 / parnepar u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

14.11.2023 / fox stevenson / flex (fb-event)

November 14th, 2023 / jochen distelmeyer / red bar (fb event)

15.11.2023 / bar italia / b72 (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / agent side grinder / rhiz (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / the warlocks / arena (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / spies, the attic / chelsea (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / david gramberg / kramladen (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / jaeyn, hope will lead / the loft (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / home front u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / cumbeast u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / alea regnin u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / apollo sissi / fluc (fb-event)

15.11.2023 / against the current / simm city (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / ufomammut / arena (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / pulse / rhiz (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / we love silence / cafe7stern (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / alli neumann / flex (eventinfo)

16.11.2023 / keyhan and the juns / club1019 (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / red swamp u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / eva plankton u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / halocene / simm city (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / lil tjay / gasometer (fb-event)

16.11.2023 / wolfheart / scene (fb event)

17.11.2023 / david duchovny / arena (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / scendant vierge / flex (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / we blame the empire / szene (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / deecracks / arena (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / glue crew / kramladen (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / lachsfarbe links u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / little annie / rote bar (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / mamma fatale / club1019 (fb-event)

November 17, 2023 / hot air: jermc et al. / b72 (fb event)

17.11.2023 / euroteuro / guarantee (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / the casualties u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

17.11.2023 / europavox festival / wuk (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / europavox festival / wuk (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / jessy lanza / flex (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / mayberg / arena (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / arrie / b72 (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / no vida u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / future palace / flex (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / luvre47 / chelsea (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / gomo park / rhiz (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / milano / gasometer (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / conny poell / cafe7stern (fb-event)

18.11.2023 / cil city u.a. / szene (fb-event)

19/11/2023 / murda / szene (fb-event)

19.11.2023 / the cloverhearts / chelsea (fb-event)

11/19/2023 / shirin david / town hall (event info)

19.11.2023 / carson coma / fluc (fb-event)

19.11.2023 / olli schulz / arena (fb-event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

