Home » weekly preview Q47 – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

weekly preview Q47 – wienkonzert.com

by admin
weekly preview Q47 – wienkonzert.com

There will be a lot of music on Vienna’s stages again next week!

You can definitely have a good time on Tuesday at “the kitsch„, „healthy” and “grand hotel schilling“ in the general store. will also be good “Devendra Banhart“ im globe, „erwin & edwin“ in wuk or “babymetal“ in the gasometer on Thursday! The fantastic “blue bird festival“ with great acts at Porgy & Bess – no wonder the tickets are almost sold out!

Do you want to see a real secret tip highlight? Then definitely make a pilgrimage to the factory on Friday to “moncrieff“ – you won’t believe your ears! alternatively on Friday: “the sherlocks“I’m Chelsea,”kytes“in flex and natural”azure“ in the era! To be honest: everything will be great anyway!

Further celebrations: “Orf Radiokulturhaus” celebrates “noise appeal records“ on Friday its 20th anniversary and on Saturday the “city sounds festival” instead of! lots of fun!

hard facts:
20.11.2023 / edwin rosen / arena (fb-event)
20.11.2023 / mackenzy mackay / fluc (fb-event)
20.11.2023 / guitar wolf u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)
November 20th, 2023 / solotogether: verena reiner, david bergmüller / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)
21.11.2023 / gogo penguin / porgy & bess (fb-event)
21.11.2023 / laibach / arena (fb-event)
21.11.2023 / march / arena (fb-event)
21.11.2023 / lea’s apartment / chelsea (fb-event)
21.11.2023 / sarah vogel, christian albrecht / kramladen (fb-event)
11/22/2023 / das kitsch, holli, grand hotel schilling / junk shop (fb event)
22.11.2023 / hippie death cult / arena (fb-event)
22.11.2023 / conny / flex (fb-event)
22.11.2023 / jo quail / viper room (fb-event)
22.11.2023 / beach bum, liquid jesus / venster99 (fb-event)
22.11.2023 / broken cars u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
11/22/2023 / tilia, max nitsch / club1019 (fb event)
23.11.2023 / steiner & madlaina / fluc (fb-event)
23/11/2023 / natalie.nie / kramladen (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / chris magerl u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / naked cameo / arena (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / devendra banhart / globe (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / fear factory / simm city (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / babymetal / gasometer (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / erwin & edwin / wuk (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / beranger / rhiz (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / rent, florence sinclair u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
23.11.2023 / command elephant / chelsea (fb event)
23.11. – 25.11.2023 / blue bird festival (fb-event)
November 24th, 2023 / moncrieff / the work (fb event)
24.11.2023 / ness / wuk (fb-event)
24.11.2023 / halestorm / gasometer (fb-event)
24.11.2023 / the sherlocks / chelsea (fb-event)
24.11.2023 / kytes / flex (fb-event)
24.11.2023 / azur / aera (fb-event)
11/24/2023 / helmet / scene vienna (fb event)
24.11.2023 / honeygiant / b72 (fb-event)
24.11.2023 / the cigarette / rhiz (fb event)
24.11.2023 / die erwins / kramladen (fb-event)
November 24th, 2023 / annett louisan / town hall (fb event)
24.11.2023 / dara winter / club1019 (fb-event)
November 24th, 2023 / 20 years of noise appeal / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)
25.11.2023 / da staummtisch, chill-ill / chelsea (fb-event)
25.11.2023 / fuzzman / arena (fb-event)
November 25th, 2023 / dave stewart / concert hall (fb event)
25.11.2023 / paula carolina / flex (fb-event)
25.11.2023 / white banshee / das werk (FB event)
25.11.2023 / city sounds festival / das loft (fb-event)
25.11.2023 / missstand u.a. / arena (fb-event)
25.11.2023 / wolfsfest / simm city (fb-event)
26.11.2023 / candy dulfer / arena (fb-event)
26.11.2023 / sampagne / flex (fb-event)
26.11.2023 / go_a / simm city (fb-event)
26.11.2023 / levin liam / flex (fb-event)
26.11.2023 / wreckless eric / chelsea (fb-event)
11/26/2023 / deathstars and others / vienna scene (fb event)
26.11.2023 / rin / gasometer (fb-event)

See also  concert #24: please madame, cari cari, foals @ gasometer | June 27, 2023

I like it:

Like Loading…

You may also like

Two trucks collided on Route 43, near the...

How ‘Astrid & Natalia: back to reality’ became...

What is the “souvenir” that the guests took...

Sylvester Stallone’s Extreme Measures to Protect His Daughters:...

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series...

The Milei Government deports Brazilian students in Argentine...

Shen Yun New York Performing Arts Troupe Wows...

Jhosttyn Colmenares’ Heartfelt Cover of Antonio Lauro’s Natalia...

The weather forecast for this Sunday, February 25...

The Golden Bear goes to “Dahomey” by Mati...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy