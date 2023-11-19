weekly preview Q47 – wienkonzert.com

There will be a lot of music on Vienna’s stages again next week!

You can definitely have a good time on Tuesday at “the kitsch„, „healthy” and “grand hotel schilling“ in the general store. will also be good “Devendra Banhart“ im globe, „erwin & edwin“ in wuk or “babymetal“ in the gasometer on Thursday! The fantastic “blue bird festival“ with great acts at Porgy & Bess – no wonder the tickets are almost sold out!

Do you want to see a real secret tip highlight? Then definitely make a pilgrimage to the factory on Friday to “moncrieff“ – you won’t believe your ears! alternatively on Friday: “the sherlocks“I’m Chelsea,”kytes“in flex and natural”azure“ in the era! To be honest: everything will be great anyway!

Further celebrations: “Orf Radiokulturhaus” celebrates “noise appeal records“ on Friday its 20th anniversary and on Saturday the “city sounds festival” instead of! lots of fun!

hard facts:

20.11.2023 / edwin rosen / arena (fb-event)

20.11.2023 / mackenzy mackay / fluc (fb-event)

20.11.2023 / guitar wolf u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

November 20th, 2023 / solotogether: verena reiner, david bergmüller / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

21.11.2023 / gogo penguin / porgy & bess (fb-event)

21.11.2023 / laibach / arena (fb-event)

21.11.2023 / march / arena (fb-event)

21.11.2023 / lea’s apartment / chelsea (fb-event)

21.11.2023 / sarah vogel, christian albrecht / kramladen (fb-event)

11/22/2023 / das kitsch, holli, grand hotel schilling / junk shop (fb event)

22.11.2023 / hippie death cult / arena (fb-event)

22.11.2023 / conny / flex (fb-event)

22.11.2023 / jo quail / viper room (fb-event)

22.11.2023 / beach bum, liquid jesus / venster99 (fb-event)

22.11.2023 / broken cars u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

11/22/2023 / tilia, max nitsch / club1019 (fb event)

23.11.2023 / steiner & madlaina / fluc (fb-event)

23/11/2023 / natalie.nie / kramladen (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / chris magerl u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / naked cameo / arena (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / devendra banhart / globe (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / fear factory / simm city (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / babymetal / gasometer (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / erwin & edwin / wuk (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / beranger / rhiz (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / rent, florence sinclair u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.11.2023 / command elephant / chelsea (fb event)

23.11. – 25.11.2023 / blue bird festival (fb-event)

November 24th, 2023 / moncrieff / the work (fb event)

24.11.2023 / ness / wuk (fb-event)

24.11.2023 / halestorm / gasometer (fb-event)

24.11.2023 / the sherlocks / chelsea (fb-event)

24.11.2023 / kytes / flex (fb-event)

24.11.2023 / azur / aera (fb-event)

11/24/2023 / helmet / scene vienna (fb event)

24.11.2023 / honeygiant / b72 (fb-event)

24.11.2023 / the cigarette / rhiz (fb event)

24.11.2023 / die erwins / kramladen (fb-event)

November 24th, 2023 / annett louisan / town hall (fb event)

24.11.2023 / dara winter / club1019 (fb-event)

November 24th, 2023 / 20 years of noise appeal / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

25.11.2023 / da staummtisch, chill-ill / chelsea (fb-event)

25.11.2023 / fuzzman / arena (fb-event)

November 25th, 2023 / dave stewart / concert hall (fb event)

25.11.2023 / paula carolina / flex (fb-event)

25.11.2023 / white banshee / das werk (FB event)

25.11.2023 / city sounds festival / das loft (fb-event)

25.11.2023 / missstand u.a. / arena (fb-event)

25.11.2023 / wolfsfest / simm city (fb-event)

26.11.2023 / candy dulfer / arena (fb-event)

26.11.2023 / sampagne / flex (fb-event)

26.11.2023 / go_a / simm city (fb-event)

26.11.2023 / levin liam / flex (fb-event)

26.11.2023 / wreckless eric / chelsea (fb-event)

11/26/2023 / deathstars and others / vienna scene (fb event)

26.11.2023 / rin / gasometer (fb-event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

