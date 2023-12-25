Home » weekly preview Q51 – wienkonzert.com
Ready, set, go: the Christmas concerts are here!

Recommended pre-Christmas highlights: unfortunately already sold out, but on Tuesday “garish“ at porgy & bess and it will be fantastic! “It’s also a dream”art and cliché live podcast“ with verena giesinger on wednesday in the super booth and apparently he also sings there “cuddly choir“and there’s an x-mas party on top – with free entry! I would say go ahead!

But Wednesday has much more to offer: “mira lu kovacs & clemens wenger“ will perform at porgy & bess, “Heinz from Vienna“ play a Christmas concert in the fluc tub, the “siluh x-mas party“ with secret line up takes place in the upper fluc and “christoph & lollo“ will fill the Chelsea with sound and delight. Beaming would be a significant advantage that evening.

on Thursday you can “another“look at the cafe7stern or the “yatwai’s christmas celebration“attend in the loft. celebrate on Friday “wanda“Your Christmas concert in the town hall, “the furnace“ gives itself the honor in the gasometer and “yasmo & the sound canteen“We will be playing Christmas music at the factory.

So there’s a lot to see and hear – enjoy the last concerts before Christmas and then have a nice weekend with your loved ones!

hard facts:
18.12.2023 / sigma / loop (eventinfo)
19.12.2023 / garish / porgy & bess (fb-event)
12/19/2023 / dance baby! / wuk (fb event)
12/20/2023 / art and cliché live podcast: cuddly choir / superbude (fb event)
20.12.2023 / mira lu kovacs & clemens wenger / porgy & bess (eventinfo)
12/20/2023 / heinz from vienna / fluc wanne (fb event)
20.12.2023 / siluh x-mas / fluc (eventinfo)
20.12.2023 / christoph & lollo / chelsea (fb-event)
20.12.2023 / lifeline break / loop (eventinfo)
21.12.2023 / psychotic parade: cadü u.a. / arena (fb-event)
21.12.2023 / lain / cafe7stern (fb-event)
21.12.2023 / Didi Kern & Philip Quehenberger / Chelsea (eventinfo)
21.12.2023 / yatwaihnachtsfeier / the loft (fb-event)
12/22/2023 / yung hurn / gasometer (event info)
12/22/2023 / wanda / town hall (fb event)
22.12.2023 / stonetree u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
22.12.2023 / iron snag joe u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
12/22/2023 / stromklang: yasmo & the sound canteen / the work (fb event)
12/22/2023 / Ernst Molden & the Women’s Orchestra / Porgy & Bess (FB event)

