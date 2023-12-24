Home » weekly preview Q52 – wienkonzert.com
weekly preview Q52 – wienkonzert.com

This is the last concert preview of 2023.

It’s here, the last (concert) week of 2023 and admittedly, there isn’t too much going on in Vienna. But: what’s going on is very good! celebrates “end of year with tape capitol music“ in chelsea, lives the wonderful event “silweety“Somewhere in the 10th district and see over 20 bands, 20 minutes each. and/or: look “fashion center“ in venster99. There are also a few great gigs, which you can find just below, as always.

All that’s left to say is: if you want to see good live music this week, it’s definitely possible! Your Vienna Concert Blog Concert Guide of Trust wishes you a happy holiday!

hard facts:
12/28/2023 / tape capitol music records – annual financial statements / chelsea (fb event)
12/29/2023 / zwidermu, beach without palm tree / general store (fb event)
29.12.2023 / the röad crew, brewtality / viper room (fb-event)
29.12.2023 / static feedback u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
29.12.2023 / kettenhund u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
30.12.2023 / silweety / 10. bezirk (fb-event)
30.12.2023 / aishae / kramalden (fb-event)
30.12.2023 / modecenter ua / window99 (event info)

