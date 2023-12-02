Home » Weeping Silence – Isles of Lore – Album Review
by admin
Weeping Silence – Isles of Lore
Origin: Malta
Release: 24.11.2023
Label: ViciSolum Productions
Genre: Death Doom Metal / Gothic Metal

Photo Credit: Daniel Delia

Quiz question: What do you know about the metal scene in Malta? If your answer is “Nothing,” then you have nothing to be ashamed of. The bands on this island are not very well known in German-speaking countries.

It’s a shame, because combos like that Weeping Silence have been enriching the European scene for decades. Album number five called Isles of Lore but should ensure that the Maltese get more recognition, at least in doomy climes.

No reason to cry

The content is primarily about Maltese folklore and legends. The stories are presented on a soundscape of hard, slow riffs and atmospheric passages, with the concise drumming driving the songs forward. So far, so familiar in the Death Doom universe. But: Weeping Silence are doing their job noticeably well.

On the one hand, this is due to the singing Dario Pace Taliana, who can both growl and deliver his lines with longing. On the other hand, this is due to the album’s good production, because the mix of harshness and melancholy comes through the speakers crystal clear every second. The drums may sometimes be mixed a little too quietly, but such criticisms can actually be made on any album and in any genre.

There has to be a bit of Goth

If you want to see for yourself, you can watch the opener The Watcher on the Walls inklusive Studio-Video HERE lead to heart. As the album progresses, however, the band orients itself more and more towards gothic realms, which is the absolute album highlight The Beast and the Harrow reaches its climax. Because you won’t be able to get the dark chorus and guitar melodies out of your head for a long time.

With A Silent Curse The band also proves that they don’t shy away from progressive songwriting. So offers Isles of Lore actually music for almost every mood a Death Doom fan can find themselves in while sitting in front of the speakers. The wheel may not be reinvented, but the Maltese band pushes exactly the right buttons in terms of sound and explores the boundaries of their genre without moving too far away from it. In short: If you like doom with growls, you will be well served here.

Conclusion
Isles of Lore offers high-quality fare for fans of melancholic death doom metal Weeping Silence feel audibly comfortable in their genre without limiting themselves too much. The album definitely places Malta on the European Düsterheimer map. 7,5 / 10

Line Up
Dario Pace Taliana – Gesang
Mario Ellul – guitar
Glenn Paul Pace – guitar
Manuel Spiteri – Bass
Alison Ellul – Keyboards
Julian Mallia – drums

Tracklist
01. The Watcher on the Walls
02. Serpentine
03. The Collector
04. The Beast and the Harrow
05. Interlude
06. Engulfer
07. Where Giants Roamed
08. A Silent Curse
09. The Legend of Matteo Falzon

Links
Facebook Weeping Silence
Bandcamp Weeping Silence

