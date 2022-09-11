Home Entertainment Wei Chenfang denies receiving the invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: there is no problem with the relationship, there is a problem with the way of doing things jqknews
Entertainment

Wei Chenfang denies receiving the invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: there is no problem with the relationship, there is a problem with the way of doing things jqknews

by admin
Wei Chenfang denies receiving the invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: there is no problem with the relationship, there is a problem with the way of doing things jqknews

In the early morning of September 10, Wei Chen Studio once again issued a document denying receipt of an invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: the team has not received any invitation from the beginning to the end, let alone the mentioned schedule coordination problem, or the so-called “” price” issue. There is nothing wrong with the relationship, it’s just that there is something wrong with this way of doing things! Not much to say, understand naturally.

Previously, the lineup of online rumors was exposed, saying that Wei Chen, Zhang Jie, He Jiong, Wang Xinling, and Wang Han would be the flying guests of “Happy Restart 2”. Wei Chen Studio has posted a blog “Don’t Cue” on the 9th with emojis.

Netizens expressed their support for Wei Chen’s studio’s voice. Previously, due to some remarks by the producer of the program, it caused a lot of controversy, such as “Wei Chen’s price is too expensive”, “Wei Chen and Su Xing and others do not get along” and so on.

“Let’s Go Again” is a music travel reality show. Chen Chusheng, Lu Rover, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, Wang Zhengliang, and Zhang Yuan served as resident guests. They started a new journey together. After the show was broadcast, it received a good reputation.

Original title: Wei Chenfang denies receiving the invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: he understands naturally

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  Philips karaoke sound bar has become a "home" entertainment tool, 618 is the best price, go grab it! _sound_sound_effect

You may also like

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have been together...

Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER

Bonus: Heavyocity Gives Kontakt Player Free Synth Bass...

The love and charm lasts forever and the...

The Mid-Autumn Festival must-see movie “Wolf Pack” premieres...

Tan Dun led the unveiling of Dongyi’s autumn...

Wu Nong’s soft language is poetic and picturesque...

Revolver new edition reveals the secrets of Yellow...

Il Leone d’oro va a “All the Beauty...

The film “You in My World” was released,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy