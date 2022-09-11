In the early morning of September 10, Wei Chen Studio once again issued a document denying receipt of an invitation to “Happy Restart 2”: the team has not received any invitation from the beginning to the end, let alone the mentioned schedule coordination problem, or the so-called “” price” issue. There is nothing wrong with the relationship, it’s just that there is something wrong with this way of doing things! Not much to say, understand naturally.

Previously, the lineup of online rumors was exposed, saying that Wei Chen, Zhang Jie, He Jiong, Wang Xinling, and Wang Han would be the flying guests of “Happy Restart 2”. Wei Chen Studio has posted a blog “Don’t Cue” on the 9th with emojis.

Netizens expressed their support for Wei Chen’s studio’s voice. Previously, due to some remarks by the producer of the program, it caused a lot of controversy, such as “Wei Chen’s price is too expensive”, “Wei Chen and Su Xing and others do not get along” and so on.

“Let’s Go Again” is a music travel reality show. Chen Chusheng, Lu Rover, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, Wang Zhengliang, and Zhang Yuan served as resident guests. They started a new journey together. After the show was broadcast, it received a good reputation.

