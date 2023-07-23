Wei Daxun and Qin Lan’s Possible Trial Marriage Revealed as They Meet Parents

Actor and singer Wei Daxun has sparked rumors of a “trial marriage” with actress Qin Lan after he took her to meet his parents recently. The couple, who have been dating for some time now, were seen together at Wei’s parents’ home, leading to speculations about their living arrangements.

Wei Daxun, known for his roles in popular Chinese dramas and variety shows, has been in a relationship with Qin Lan, who rose to fame for her role in the hit drama “Story of Yanxi Palace,” since late last year. The couple has always been low-key about their relationship, often avoiding public appearances together.

However, their recent visit to Wei’s parents’ house has raised eyebrows and fueled rumors of a possible “trial marriage.” Netizens have been speculating about whether the couple has moved in together or if they are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Wei’s decision to introduce Qin to his parents indicates a serious commitment, and many believe it could be a step towards marriage. The couple has been open about their affection for each other in interviews and social media posts, further adding fuel to the rumors.

Although neither Wei nor Qin has confirmed or denied the reports, fans have been quick to express their excitement and support for the couple. Many have shared words of encouragement and expressed their hopes for a happy future together.

Wei Daxun and Qin Lan first met on the set of the reality show “Idol Producer” in 2018, where Wei was a mentor and Qin was a guest judge. Their friendship gradually turned into romance, and they officially announced their relationship in November 2020.

As one of China‘s most beloved celebrity couples, Wei Daxun and Qin Lan’s every move is closely followed by fans and the media. Whether their recent visit to Wei’s parents’ home is a sign of an impending marriage or simply a step towards a more serious commitment, fans will undoubtedly continue to eagerly await any updates from the couple.

