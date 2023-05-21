Wei Shujun and Zhu Yilong’s film “The Mistake by the River” premiered in Cannes and ignited the reputation of overseas media filmmakers_TOM Entertainment

On May 20th, French time, Cannes shortlisted films“Mistakes by the River”World premiere at the 76th Cannes International Film FestivalDirector Wei Shujun, screenwriter Kang Chunlei, chief producer Tang Yuhui, director of photography Cheng Ma, editorial director Matthieu Laclau, lead actor Zhu Yilong, starring Zeng Meihuizi, Tong Linkai, Liu Baisha and others attended the Cannes premiere and were invited to appear in the main competition unit “Killers of the Flower Moon” red carpet premiere.







It is reported that after the screening of the film, the on-site response was enthusiastic, and the audience spontaneously stood up and applauded. Many film critics and media expressed that they were captured by the film, saying that they really felt the charm of Chinese-language films.







The movie “Mistakes by the River” is adapted from Yu Hua’s pioneering masterpiece of the same name. It is the latest absurd realism literary film directed by Wei Shujun. Constantly fiddle with, and gradually fall into the absurd, restless and indistinguishable moments and memories of reality and fantasy…







At 11 a.m. local time on May 20th, the film “The Mistake by the River”, shortlisted for the official section of “Un Certain Regard” at the Cannes Film Festival, had its world premiere at the Debussy Hall of the Palais des Films in Cannes, with more than a thousand audience Seats are full. It is reported that after the screening of the film, the entire audience was captivated by the absurd and paradoxical, seemingly real and unreal film style, as if they were in the steamy, rough and hazy town in southern China in the 1990s, and they could not be separated for a long time.







After a moment of trance, the audience spontaneously stood up and applauded the crew, with endless praises, and the main creator also stood up and bowed to the audience. Many media, film critics, and filmmakers at the scene gave the film extremely high praise, and they did not hesitate to use words such as “peak”, “perfect”, and “unbelievable” to praise the film.

Film critics from the French Society of Film Critics (SFCC) praised it: “The visual effects and soul-like starring performance are fascinating.” The well-known film critic FilmLandEmpire said: “Gloomy, mysterious and deeply touching, it is a special treat for film lovers. It should really enter the main competition unit of Cannes!”







The movie “Mistakes by the River” is directed by Wei Shujun, with Kang Chunlei and Wei Shujun as screenwriters, Tang Yuhui as chief producer, Huang Xufeng, Li Chan, Shen Yang and Wang Caitao as producers, Liang Ying and Wan Jun as co-producers, Starring Zhu Yilong, Zeng Meihuizi, Hou Tianlai, Tong Linkai, Kang Chunlei, Liu Baisha, Mo Xizishi, Wang Jianyu, Zeng Qi, Zhou You, Yan Hexiang, Huang Miyi are invited to star, by Hangzhou Dangdang Film Co., Ltd., Otherwise Pictures ( Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Horgos Lianrui Trojan Horse Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Emei Film Group Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Dangdang Film Co., Ltd., Joy Entertainment (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Beijing Xiaodang Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by the company, Changying Group Co., Ltd., Xi’an Film Studio, Shanghai Zechu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Taiwei Future Investment Group (Hainan) Co., Ltd., Beijing Feitongdai Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Wuren Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd., Factory Gate Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Beijing No Chopsticks Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Film Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Of course very chopsticks Music Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd., produced by Kexikehe Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd. , the well-known French company MK2 Films acts as an agent for international sales, and the senior distribution company Ad Vitam is responsible for the French distribution, so stay tuned.













