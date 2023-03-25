Weibo Night is about to start on March 25th. Recently, the official guest list has been announced. It should be almost announced so far. Let’s take a look at the stars. The following editor brings: Weibo Night full lineup introduction.

Weibo Night full lineup official announcement

The full lineup is as follows:

BOYSTORY, Li Landi, Tian Xiwei, Wang Churan, Wang Jiayi, Wang Ziyi. Wu Xuanyi, Zhang Jingyi, Zhang Linghe, Zhang Yifan, Zhou Yiran. Chen Zheyuan, Gao Ye, Guan Xiaotong, Jin Chen, Li Yitong, Mao Xiaotong. Nazha, Shen Yue, Song Yi, Wu Xingjian, Xu Kai. INTO1, Ayunga, Gina Alice, Li Sidani, Liu Yuxin, Ouyang Nana. Shan Yichun, Yu Wenwen, Yuan Yawei, Zheng Xiuyan, GAI Zhou Yan. Pang Bo, Wang Mian, He Guangzhi, Lu Yan, Tudou, Yan Peilun.

Bailu, Gong Jun, Han Dongjun, Liu Yuning, Tan Jianci, Wang Hedi, Yu Shuxin, Zhang Yuqi, Zhang Dada. Li Ai, Li Shaminzi, Nigmaiti, Qi Sijun, Si Wenjia. Pan Yueming, Joey Yung, Song Jia, Tan Weiwei, Wang Xinling, Zhou Bichang. Li Xian, Tong Yao, Wu Lei, Zhang Ruoyun. angelababy, Deng Chao, Liu Shishi, Tang Yan, Tong Liya, Wang Yang, Yao Chen.

Deng Yaping, Gu Ailing, Ren Ziwei, Yang Yang. Dawei Yong, AG Yinuo, Beijing WB Nuanyang, Chen Zheng CatGod, JackeyLoveasdzz, Meiko Tianye, handsome Rookie. Di Lieba, Ma Li, Times Youth League, Wu Yanshu, Yang Zi, Zhou Shen. Cai Xukun, Gao Yuanyuan, Hu Ge, Huang Xiaoming, Lei Jiayin, Wang Junkai, Wang Yibo, Wang Yuan. Li Yuchun, Zhang Yimou, Xiao Zhan, Yi Yang Qianxi, Yang Mi, Liu Yifei, Li Yu, Hui Yinghong, Li Bingbing.

It can be said that most of the people in the entertainment industry are here.

What are the precautions for Weibo Night

The Weibo Night Ceremony is approaching. In order to ensure public safety, the Ceremony will be held smoothly and celebrities will attend normally. We sincerely issue the following proposals:

1. Do not gather or stay in public places such as airports, hotels, and venues.

Please do this: keep order in public places, do not make loud noises, do not hinder social security, and do not affect the normal life of surrounding residents.

2. Reject irrational support and oppose any form of fundraising support and comparison.

Please do this: respond in an orderly manner, avoid extravagance and waste, follow on-site instructions, and protect yourself and others.

3. Occupying enclosures around the venue, pulling banners, obstructing road traffic, etc. are strictly prohibited.

Please do it: use practical actions to rationally support your favorite stars, and refrain from acts that hinder public safety.

4. In order to ensure the order of public transportation, there are no fan support vehicles near the venue.

Please do it: do not block roads, entrances and exits, aid vehicles do not slow down or stop illegally near the venue, and put an end to behaviors that hinder the order of public transportation. Consciously abide by national laws and regulations and relevant regulations, violations will be dealt with according to law.

5. Put an end to illegitimate behavior, do not chase cars, get stuck in traffic, or pick up cars. Such behaviors have serious safety hazards.

Please do this: protect the personal safety of yourself and others, do not crowd, do not push, avoid conflicting behaviors, and jointly maintain the order of the scene.

Thank you for your attention to Weibo Night, let us chase stars rationally, live a healthy life, and support in a civilized way. Support your favorite stars in a reasonable and legal way that does not hinder others!

