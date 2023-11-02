Weibo Welcome Night: A Night of Music and Interaction with College Students

“Weibo Welcome Night” Brings Together Youth Idols and College Students for a Festive New Year Celebration

Beijing, October 31- On October 31, 2023, the “Weibo Welcome Night” was held in Beijing, showcasing the power of Weibo’s youthful and pan-entertainment ecosystem. This New Year’s Eve event brought together 9 youth idols, including Meiyi Liya, Penicillin, Zhai Xiaowen, Xilinnayi Gao, Gem Gem, and many other campus experts, both online and offline. The event aimed to communicate and interact with contemporary college students, creating a campus version of the popular “Weibo Night” exclusively for college students. This orientation night provided a stage for college students to showcase themselves while establishing Weibo’s youthful brand image in the hearts of the people.

The event featured a combination of social media and music idols from home and abroad to cheer for young people. Music, being the avant-garde communication language for the post-00 generation, served as a bond to create emotional resonance and bridge the distance between individuals. Leveraging its capacity to integrate pan-entertainment resources, Weibo invited overseas artists, popular singers, and popular bands most loved by college students to partake in the event. The arrival of these youth idols brought surprises to Weibo netizens in attendance. Meiyi Reya sang the internet-popular “Pure Land,” showcasing the “magic of brainwashing” through this two-dimensional divine song. Penicillin delivered a rock and roll style performance with back-to-back hits such as “Oh Midnight,” “Say it Again,” and “Southern Expressway.” Zhai Xiaowen’s positive songs, “Flying on a Dream” and “Please Run with Me,” as well as Xilinnayi Gao’s famous songs like “Don’t Trouble the Stars” and “How I Want to Hug You,” delighted the audience. Gem took the welcome night to new heights with performances of hit songs “Love Cha Cha” and “Elevator God of War,” pushing the atmosphere to a climax.

Weibo has always prioritized cultivating various interest circles to achieve effective communication with young people. The “Weibo Welcome Night” accomplished this objective by inviting celebrities from home and abroad who hold a special place in the hearts of college students. This event successfully transformed the social traffic field into a precise communication platform for campus culture, further solidifying campus culture within the Weibo ecosystem.

The “Weibo Welcome Night” was positively received by the student body, as it served as a home venue for students. In addition to the celebrity performances, Weibo actively sought registrations from campus singers and bands, receiving an overwhelming response from the student community. The number of applicants far exceeded expectations, and excellent singers were carefully selected to share the stage with celebrities. The New Year’s Eve event featured five performances from campus singers and bands, including Pu Qiaoqiao from Sichuan Normal University, Yorkk, He Lewei, Li Zongchai and Chang Jingtai from Sichuan Culture and Art Institute, Li Jiaxi from Communication University of China, and the Wuyuhai Band. These performers wowed the audience with their talent and received cheers and applause throughout their sets.

Weibo understands that young people, especially campus musicians, are eager to express themselves. As the leading social media platform in China, Weibo not only serves as an online stage for young people to showcase their personalities, hobbies, and talents but also enters their offline lives through grand events like the “Weibo Welcome Night.” These events provide real-life stages for young people to pursue their musical dreams.

In addition to performances, Weibo launched online activities such as “Share the Songs of Youth” and “Autumn Wishing Pond” to deeply interact with college students and understand their true interests and hobbies. The “Autumn Wishing Pond” event allowed college students to post their wishes for the new semester with the hashtag #AutumnWishingPool for a chance to win tickets to the Weibo Welcome Night. The “Share the Songs of Youth” activity enabled college students to share the music that resonated with them, allowing them to express their support for their favorite artists.

Through these online interactive activities, Weibo gained a better understanding of college students’ interests, preferences, and demands, ensuring that their wishes were fulfilled during the “Weibo Welcome Night.” By engaging in in-depth interactions with college students, Weibo has a comprehensive understanding of their current interests and demands, enabling the platform to better serve its college student users.

The “Weibo Welcome Night” marks the grand opening of Weibo and college students coming together to celebrate youth. It also represents Weibo’s successful attempt to “dialogue” with young people.

