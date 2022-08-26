[Epoch Times, August 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) On the 26th, the agency Fantagio Music announced that its girl group Weki Meki member Chen Youqing will release her first single album on September 14th. “Sunflower” solo debut, and member Kim Doyeon has suspended all travel due to the confirmed infection.

The company stated that Kim Doyeon was quarantined with an antigen test after finishing his work schedule on the evening of the 25th due to physical discomfort, and obtained a positive result. To that end, she will suspend her schedule to focus on therapy. Although Doyeon did not have contact with the other seven members, the other members quarantined themselves with the reagents, and all seven received negative results.

As for Du Yan’s physical condition, Fantagio Music said that Du Yan has no other symptoms except physical discomfort. She will focus on treatment and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of the epidemic prevention authorities, and the time for her to resume activities will be announced after the isolation is confirmed.

On the other hand, Fantagio Music also announced today on Weki Meki’s official SNS that member Yoo Kyung will release her first single album “Sunflower” on September 14, and released a promotional photo (click). This is Yu Youqing’s first solo album as a solo singer since her debut in 2016 for six years.

Responsible editor: Su Yang