Welcome to the Asian Games Zhang Xinzhe’s Future 2.0 concert will be staged in the Lotus Flower. How can 50,000 people find seats to enter and exit the venue smoothly? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Welcome to the Asian Games Zhang Xinzhe’s Future 2.0 concert will be staged in the Lotus Flower. How can 50,000 people find seats to enter and exit the venue smoothly?

City Express When the prelude to “Love Like a Tide” sounded, nearly 50,000 people waved light sticks and sang along, the scene was shocking. Fans said: “I spent money to buy tickets for the concert, and it turned out that I sang for Zhang Xinzhe! There are only three songs, and my throat is hoarse!” Ah Zhe’s songs are classics, and the music together brings back the memories of the 70s and 80s. Bring back the days of tapes and Walkmans.

Last night, the Zhang Xinzhe Future Style 2.0 Concert for the Asian Games was staged in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium (Big Lotus). This is the last large-scale performance hosted by the “Big Lotus” before the Asian Games, and it is also a full-factor stress test for the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the opening ceremony of the Asian Games. Nearly 50,000 spectators, from entering the arena, to streaming, finding seats, using the Internet, and leaving safely, all aspects need to be considered in place. This is also the purpose of this stress test. The opening and closing ceremonies and track and field competitions will be guaranteed in advance.

find a seat

AR navigation scan code to arrive with one key

The Big Lotus has more than 80,000 seats. When you enter the venue, you will not only feel the shock, but also have doubts. How to find your own seat? In addition to being guided by volunteers, spectators can also use the Asian Games AR service platform.

Audiences only need to open Alipay and scan the QR code on the large background board of the seat area instruction map, or search “Asian Games” on Alipay, and then they can enter the Asian Games AR service platform through the “Smart Asian Games One-Stop Link” and follow the AR real-scene navigation. You can easily find your seat. The actual test is indeed very practical. After entering the function, wait for a while, after obtaining the current location, choose the place you want to go, you can find a seat in a certain area, you can also find a toilet, or you can find barrier-free facilities and other functional rooms, etc. The entire reaction time is less than 3 seconds, and then the mobile phone page will display the direction arrow, and the AR real-time navigation will take you to the destination, and you will no longer have to worry about finding your way in a large venue and getting dizzy.

“This stress test is also an all-round test for Smart Asian Games One Station.” Lu Chunjiang, executive deputy director of the stadium operation team of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, introduced that Smart Asian Games One Station has smart venue AR navigation applications, ” Judging from the current situation reported by the audience, this function is also a good experience for us to quickly find seats, especially for venues as large as the Lotus, and to be able to advance and retreat in an orderly manner at the first time. The AR navigation function will also be used in the Asian Games It will further enhance the viewing experience of the audience.”

network

50,000 people in the same field brush Moments without pressure

Friends who often watch concerts or football games will have a common feeling: when there are too many people, the mobile phone network will not work, which will affect posting to Moments and social media, and they will not be able to share the wonderful moments they saw at the scene in the first place. But last night, the problem didn’t exist! People are at the scene, and the circle of friends has been swiped by various concert videos, and the media writing and posting videos are relatively smooth.

It is understood that at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Hangzhou Mobile is the first in the country to create a precise partition, multi-frequency layered 5G ultra-dense network, and innovatively build a flexible self-breathing network 5G security system. The system includes four dimensions of “time self-breathing, space self-breathing, business self-breathing, and resource self-breathing”. A total of 3 emergency vehicles, 4 emergency warehouses and 19 temporary stations have been opened this time, which can meet the normal communication needs of 80,000 spectators inside and outside the venue at the same time; a total of 180 public and dedicated Network walkie-talkie, while creating a “three-terminal two-plane” Asian Games re-insurance platform. The grandstand area completed the 5G double-layer DMIMO network transformation, which greatly increased the network capacity. The leaky cable scheme is adopted in the infield to ensure that the infield can achieve “drip irrigation” accurate coverage.

China Telecom has implemented network deployment using the 4/5G dual-mode Qcell new digital indoor pRRU + shaped antenna technology, opened 40 BBUs, 542 pRRUs, and added 24 more BBUs for the traffic-intensive stand area , 75 sets of pRRU, and use different frequency flower arrangement network to expand capacity. Let’s use an analogy: Our mobile phone signal is for driving vehicles. After the expansion, the original four lanes become eight lanes, and the signal is naturally smoother without traffic jams.

comprehensive protection

More than 800 staff members from 22 business fields participated

In order to ensure that the audience can enter and leave the venue safely and quickly, the venue, the territory, the public security, and the subway have established a four-party linkage mechanism, and have made relevant emergency guarantee preparations. The stadium operation team of the Olympic Sports Center, including 22 business areas including ceremonial performances, audience services, security, and transportation, jointly compiled a detailed “Test Manual for the Asian Games Concert”, not only for venue lighting, electricity, barrier-free facilities, etc. The hardware facilities and equipment were tested, and a full range of test drills were carried out on the operational capabilities of audience service, organizational flow, media operation, and emergency response. A total of more than 800 staff members participated in the operational guarantee work.

With the Hangzhou Asian Games mascots “Jiangnan Yi” Cong Cong, Lian Lian, and Chen Chen interacting on stage, the atmosphere on the scene was once again pushed to a climax. The Hangzhou Asian Games is really approaching. See you on September 23, the big lotus!