Open the door and find a scented house it’s one of those simple pleasures in life. After all, smell is also a sense capable of transporting us to feelings of well-being.

elements like candles, incenses, essencial oils and until cleaning products help in the mission of keeping the house smelling, but with so many options, sometimes doubts arise as to which type of aroma is best for each space or occasion. Also, making ambient scent last can also be a challenge.

Below, we bring you some tips from experts on the subject that will make your home smell better and last longer!

Candle, oil, spray… What to use to make the house scented?

the architect Carina From the Blacksmith (@carinadalfabbroarq) says that he likes to vary the options to keep the environments scented, but he has his favorite.

“I still find essential oils more effective for the daily routine, especially those that can be used several times throughout the day”, she explains about the oils that are inserted into electric air fresheners, which have become a rage in decor in recent years, and humidifiers.

Already the architect Gorenstein Teeth (@gigigorenstein_arquitetura) resorts to a more classic option, which are aromatizers with sticks. “I usually leave it in the bathrooms and sometimes in the bedroom. If the house is small, like mine, it ends up perfuming the whole space. That is, you don’t always need to put a scent in every room in the house, especially in smaller places.”

In addition to these options, there are still others that can adapt to different spaces and routines. Here are some ways to perfume the house:

Incense : The use of incense is a very common practice in many cultures. They can be used to scent the house and also to create a relaxing atmosphere.

: The use of incense is a very common practice in many cultures. They can be used to scent the house and also to create a relaxing atmosphere. essential oil diffusers : In recent years, hundreds of diffuser options have appeared, from the simplest to the most sophisticated. Its great differential is the possibility of varying the aromas and also the practicality of having an electric product. Just add a few drops of the essential oil of your choice and turn on the diffuser.

: In recent years, hundreds of diffuser options have appeared, from the simplest to the most sophisticated. Its great differential is the possibility of varying the aromas and also the practicality of having an electric product. Just add a few drops of the essential oil of your choice and turn on the diffuser. air fresheners of atmosphere : As for air fresheners, they are an easy and convenient way to leave the house with a pleasant aroma, in addition to being easily found in stores and supermarkets. They can be great options for the bathroom or toilet.

: As for air fresheners, they are an easy and convenient way to leave the house with a pleasant aroma, in addition to being easily found in stores and supermarkets. They can be great options for the bathroom or toilet. Cleaning regular : A clean, well-maintained home naturally smells good. Be sure to regularly clean your home, including rugs, drapes, cushions and other areas where odors can build up.

: A clean, well-maintained home naturally smells good. Be sure to regularly clean your home, including rugs, drapes, cushions and other areas where odors can build up. Plants : Plants can also help to perfume the house. Some plants, such as lavender and jasmine, have a pleasant scent and can be used indoors in pots. Not to mention so many other benefits of having little plants at home!

: Plants can also help to perfume the house. Some plants, such as lavender and jasmine, have a pleasant scent and can be used indoors in pots. Not to mention so many other benefits of having little plants at home! To cook: Many associate the kitchen with the bad aromas of fat, but have you ever stopped to think that cooking with fresh herbs, such as basil, rosemary and thyme, can help to perfume the house with a pleasant and natural aroma? On a Sunday, this is certainly the best way to leave the house smelling good!

How to leave the house fragrant for longer?

To keep the aromas pleasant for longer, the tip of architects is to combine different methods, but keeping the same aroma for the casa all. The candle, for example, will keep its scent for hours, but it will only stay in a specific spot in the house, so choose the same scent to apply in another way, like a spray, for example.

“The sprays have a better fixation efficiency when placed on fabrics. So the tip is always to apply them on curtains, bedding, domes and pillows”, he recommends. Marcela Caiofounder of @theodorahome. Carina complements the tip: “leave a diffuser with sticks in the bathroom and light a candle when you get home, so the house will always smell good”.

In the kitchen, a tip from Carina Dal Fabbro is to put open jars with white vinegar and add pieces of orange peel, spreading them in strategic places in the kitchen – this helps to eliminate the smell of grease after cooking.

Which scent to choose?

Whether in essential oil or a candle, the best aroma to choose will depend a lot on each one’s taste, but there are some tips to get it right according to your preferences – it’s also worth keeping an eye on what the fragrance says. aromatherapy.

“I, for example, am a fan of lavender, as I don’t like anything excessively sweet, I always prefer the more floral ones”, comments the architect Gigi. Lavender is also a good scent to use in bathrooms, as are any herbal or flower scents other than lemon, citronella, cinnamon, and eucalyptus.

Here are some types of aromas to choose from according to your preference and purpose:

Now just choose your favorite combination, guarantee a fragrant home and relax! 😉