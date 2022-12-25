Ni Zhen, the screenwriter of “Raise the Red Lantern”, “died suddenly in the middle of the night”, Zhang Yimou wrote: “I am so sad.” (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

[Look at China News on December 24, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi) The mainland is suffering from an unknown epidemic. Many scientists, officials, artists and other celebrities have died of illness, including Ni Zhen, the screenwriter of “Raise the Red Lantern”, etc. . Some netizens lamented, “The obituaries I have seen in the past few days are the most intensive few days in my life.”

Well-known filmmaker Ni Zhen’s 84-year-old “sudden death in the middle of the night” caused wild rumors Zhang Yimou: Unbearably sad

A few days ago, there were frequent obituaries in mainland China, but the authorities all said that the death was due to illness, and the outside world questioned whether it was related to the current rapid epidemic. Among them, the well-known Chinese screenwriter Ni Jingzhang died suddenly in the middle of the night at the age of 84. He was the teacher of the internationally renowned director Zhang Yimou. His representative works include “Raise the Red Lantern” and “Red Pink”. It is due to infection with new coronary pneumonia.

In the early hours of December 22, the topic #Script写尼震该话# topped Weibo’s hot searches.

Ni Zhen, a well-known screenwriter and professor of Beijing Film Academy, died at the age of 84, according to Yu Yong, a special researcher at the Oral History Research Center of Nanjing University of the Arts, on Weibo.

The mainland media did not mention the cause of Ni Zhen’s death. Netizens questioned whether he was infected with the CCP virus.

Ni Zhen is a well-known Chinese film theorist and screenwriter. He is the author of “Exploring the Screen”, “Reform and Chinese Film” and “Beijing Film Academy Story-The History of the Fifth Generation of Cinema”. He once taught at the Beijing Film Academy and has many well-known Directors are all his protégés, including Golden Horse director Zhang Yimou.

In addition to his teaching position, Ni Zhen also participated in the creation of film scripts. His most famous masterpiece is Raise the Red Lantern, a collaboration between him and director Zhang Yimou. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 64th Academy Awards and won the Best Foreign Language Film at the 48th Venice International Film Festival. It won the Silver Lion Award for Best Director at the film festival, and was also named one of the “Top 100 Foreign Language Films in Film History” by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Hearing the sad news, Zhang Yimou also posted a condolence post on Weibo,“Shocked to learn that Teacher Ni Zhen has passed away, I am very sad. I miss Teacher Ni Zhen and the years we shared together. Let’s go all the way…”

Many celebrities in the mainland film and television industry have passed away in recent days

Recently, people in the film and television industry in mainland China posted news on Weibo that directors, actors, etc. have passed away intensively.

On the afternoon of December 20th, Beijing time, the famous Chinese actorLiu XiaoqingSend Weibo to mourn the photographer Rodean. According to reports, Rhodean died of illness in Beijing on December 19 at the age of 83. The family said that the farewell ceremony would not be held due to the special period, but did not mention the specific cause of death.

Luo Dan, formerly known as Luo Dan, is the son of Luo Jingyu and Li Lili, a famous Chinese film artist. His wife is Ye Xiangzhen, the daughter of CCP Marshal Ye Jianying, whose stage name is Ling Zi, and also the director of “The Wilderness”.

Comprehensive mainland news, directorWang JingguangPassed away at noon on December 21 at the age of 54. His wife posted an obituary on WeChat Moments: “My dearest lover, Mr. Wang Jingguang, died of illness at noon on December 21, 2022. The rescue failed and he left us forever. Extreme!”

Wang Jingguang graduated from the Department of Literature and Directing of Beijing Film Academy. His screenwriting and directing works include “Walnut”, “Detective Weekend”, “Lies in the City”, “Lost in the Wild”, “Ili River”, “Cross-Ocean Hunt”, “Change of the Dunes” and so on. His work “Outlaw Land” won the Best Screenplay Award at the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

It is reported that Wang Jingguang’s last public appearance was in November. At that time, he seemed to be in good spirits. Unexpectedly, he died of illness just over a month later. His family also did not reveal what kind of disease he was suffering from.

Mainland actor Fu Jia revealed on Weibo on December 20 that his father Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82. Fu Jia wrote: My father is a student in Class 60 of the Acting Department of the Film Academy. After graduation, he joined the Beijing Film Theater Troupe. He has played the main character Fang Dasheng in Sunrise, and also played small roles in many plays. The most famous movie he starred in is “Little Flower”. Today he is gone… Goodbye, Dad. Fu Jia did not disclose the specific cause of his father’s death.

Actor Wang Jinsong revealed on Weibo on December 21 that his parents were both infected and his mother had passed away. He hoped that his father would survive. For a time, it attracted many people to watch and mourn. Relevant topics were once on Weibo hot searches.

Wang Jinsong also said that his 93-year-old father has had a high fever for 4 days, “waiting helplessly, I believe he can survive it.” He appealed in the comment area, hoping that everyone can pay attention to the elderly around them, and leave medical resources and drugs to children and the elderly as much as possible. “Most of the elderly have underlying diseases, and infection is life-threatening.”

