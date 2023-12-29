Wellinger wins the opening competition in Oberstdorf

21 years after Sven Hannawald’s coup, a German dreams of overall victory in the Four Hills Tournament: Andreas Wellinger won the opening competition in Oberstdorf and gave free rein to his emotions.

Things could hardly have gone better for the German Ski Association (DSV): Andreas Wellinger won the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament.

At the Schattenbergschanze in Oberstdorf, the 28-year-old secured victory with 309.3 points thanks to jumps over 139.5 and 128 meters ahead of the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi (306.3) and Stefan Kraft (298.9) from Austria.

It was the 23rd German victory in Oberstdorf since the tour’s premiere in 1953. “I’m a bit speechless, it’s really unbelievable,” said Wellinger at the ARD microphone after he had cheered exuberantly in front of around 25,500 euphoric spectators.

Special praise from the national coach

Even though local hero Karl Geiger fell a little short of his expectations in seventh place (285.4), he was happy with Wellinger: “An incredible atmosphere, we have a German victory. What more could you want.”

Philipp Raimund was one place better than Geiger (286.0). Pius Paschke (280.9), who became the oldest German World Cup winner in history at the age of 33 with his victory at the tour dress rehearsal in Engelberg, took eleventh place. Stephan Leyhe (260.1) came in 24th place.

This also made Stefan Horngacher happy. “Thanks to the entire team,” said the national coach and added: “I’m extremely happy for Andreas, that was a fantastic performance. It was a perfect start.”

Paschke and the “thrill”

Experienced Paschke saw it similarly, as he could hardly stand the tension of Wellinger’s final jump: “It’s crazy, it was almost more of a thrill than if you jumped yourself. That’s really awesome.”

This means that Wellinger travels as the overall leader to the second stop of the tour at the turn of the year in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. As usual, you can follow both the qualification on Sunday and the New Year’s competition a day later in the live ticker on t-online.

