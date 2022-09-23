Original title: Wen Chun Pao: Sakurai Takahiro admitted that he was married and related people called his wife the original voice actor

Japanese gossip media Bunchun Online released the news that voice actress Sakurai Takahiro (48 years old) admitted that he is now married. The picture below is a photo of Takahiro Sakurai and his wife in Shinjuku on the evening of September 19. In an interview with Wenchun reporters, Sakurai Takahiro said that he was indeed married, but he did not plan to publicly announce the marriage.

As early as in a radio program broadcast on February 3, 2018, Takahiro Sakurai accidentally uttered the word “my wife”. But after speaking, he hurriedly changed his words to become “acquaintances”.

As for Sakurai Takahiro's wife, someone who knows the seiyuu industry anonymously revealed to Wenchun: Sakurai's wife is the original seiyuu of the same generation as him. The wife is very beautiful and has dubbed many animations and popular games. Although I don't know the exact date of their relationship and marriage, the two have known each other for nearly 20 years. There are also many people in the seiyuu industry who do not disclose their marriage news. Maybe the co-stars and staff knew about it before the "My Wife" on the broadcast spoke.

