Source title: Wen Zhaolun participated in “Breakthrough” to gain a new image and not be afraid of self-deprecating to show the demeanor of a big brother in the entertainment industry

Wen Zhaolun’s Internet popularity has remained high since the launch of “Overcoming Toughness”. Not only did it attract hot searches on multiple platforms, but the derivative programs even broke through themselves, arousing a wave of discussion among all parties. In the “Hot Business Phase 1″, a spin-off program of “Breaking Through Thorns” broadcast last Thursday, Wen Zhaolun participated in the competition of fashion kings as a “model”. Although his qualifications and age are high among all brothers, he has no idol burden at all. , the entertainment spirit of “let go and play” has also brought countless joys to the audience. In the show, Wen Zhaolun was arranged by Chen Xiaochun and Wu Zhuoxi to wear ripped socks, and after putting on a long trench coat, he even mocked himself as a “gold fish guy”, with first-class self-deception skills. In the show, Wen Zhaolun showed the “sense of faith” of a first-class actor, firmly expressed his self-confidence of “28 years old, actively pursued by Wu Zhuoxi’s daughter”, and received a lot of praise, and finally won the fashion king competition. prize. In the content of the feature film updated on Friday, Wen Zhaolun led the “Wen Tun Tun” group and showed his talent for cold humor. This group was dubbed “Lightning Group” by netizens. The chronic child headed by Wen Zhaolun infected the other three in the same group. Brother, he liked to mention the last place in the dormitory grab, but Wen Zhaolun stated that “everything is the best arrangement”. As the leader and eldest brother of the group, he really showed his demeanor. See also "Happy Planet" has been on the air for 16 years, do you remember Ding Kaile? -TV Series-China Entertainment Network In the show, Wen Zhaolun’s “slow talk” feature also attracted the attention of many netizens, which made everyone laugh at him as a sloth, lightning, and a veteran cadre, but in fact Wen Zhaolun, as the eldest brother, has his own opinions when facing his team members. Considering that Mike in the same group is from Thailand and his Chinese is not good enough, Wen Zhaolun took this into consideration and deliberately slowed down his speech rate just so that Mike could fully understand what he meant; while facing Huang Yida, who has always been introverted , Wen Zhaolun showed his “paternalistic” concern and offered to help with laundry to take care of him. Although he was declined, it still showed that Wen Zhaolun cared about his teammates and cared for them. It can be seen from “A Date with Luyu”, which was recorded after the recording of “Overcoming the Thorns”, Wen Zhaolun is actually a person with a normal speech rate, careful logic, and active mind in life. He has a “dryness” that is different from the current young artists. ”, more of a “thorough”. He calmly mentioned his glorious peak, and he did not shy away from the lows he faced. During the ups and downs, he still maintained his enthusiasm and expectations for his acting career, and expressed his vision of persevering in training and maintaining his state, just to be able to appear in film works. Such a sober and self-disciplined artist deserves more expectations.

