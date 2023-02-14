Wen Ziren’s “Megan” is scheduled for March 17th in China: AI dolls become “killing madmen”

February 14 news, today, Universal Pictures official Weibo announced,The thriller AI cool film “Megan” is officially scheduled for March 17 in China.

It is understood that “Megan” is directed by Gerard Johnstone and supervised by the well-known horror film director James Wan. It will be released in the United States on January 6, 2023. The film is 102 minutes long and stars Alison Williams, Amy Donald, Violet McGraw and others.

The film tells the story of a lifelike toy doll “Megan” with a high degree of artificial intelligence, which is designed to be the best playmate for children and the most reassuring ally for parents. She has a strong learning ability and can imitate human behavior. She was assigned to take care of Katie, an eight-year-old girl who lost her parents. Gradually, she became uncontrollable, and a series of unimaginable terrible scenes happened…

Although the AI ​​doll turned into a “killing maniac” sounds horrifying and terrifying,But in fact, the film is more like a science fiction movie.

It is worth mentioning that “Megan” can be said to be a “small and big” film, and the production cost of the film is only 12 million US dollars.The North American box office exceeded 87 million, and the global cumulative box office reached 158 million US dollars.

While the film has a high box office, its word-of-mouth is relatively stable, with a freshness rate of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.