Wenchang Pavilion in Baoshan was opened to reveal the plaque Ding Xiaofang and Ding Yang and his sons jointly created the traditional Chinese painting “Emperor Wenchang” with 100 frames for long-term displayFly into the homes of ordinary people

The ancient building Wenchang Pavilion of Long Modern Art Center in Baoshan District, Shanghai recently ushered in the unveiling ceremony of the pavilion. Ding Xiaofang and Ding Yang, father and son of the famous Shanghai school, created “The Ninety-Nine Transformations of Emperor Wenchang—Exhibition of Hundred Frames of Chinese Paintings” to meet the public on the top floor of Wenchang Pavilion. This art exhibition is jointly sponsored by Shanghai Artists Association and Shanghai Juequn Painting and Calligraphy Academy, and opened up a scenic spot in the northern area of ​​Shanghai to encourage goodness, encourage learning, and promote traditional Chinese culture in the new era.

Caption: Wenchang Pavilion Exhibition Space

Caption: Wenchang Pavilion was unveiled

There are 100 large-scale ink paintings presented in the exhibition, which is the first large-scale father-son cooperation between the famous Shanghai-style painter Ding Xiaofang and his son Ding Yang. Hundreds of works have been verified by cultural and historical experts, and have been painted by Shanghai-style art paintings. The magnificent panorama depicts the magnificent ninety-nine allusions of Wenchang emperors, adding luster to the excellent traditional culture of the nation. Ye Xin, vice chairman of the Shanghai Writers Association, made a preface to the exhibition. He commented: “Contemporary painters Ding Xiaofang and Dingyang father and son excavated traditional Chinese myths and combined modern elements to capture this mythical figure that is well-known among the folk. The characteristics of the painting are also integrated with innovation, vividly showing the magnificent, colorful and internally unified character of Emperor Wenchang.

Caption: Ding Xiaofang, a famous Shanghai school artist, guides his creation

A Chinese folk proverb: “There is Confucius in the north, and Wenchang in the south”. Emperor Wenchang has always had great influence among the ancient Chinese folk. Wenchang, or Wenchang Star, was regarded as the god in charge of literary movement among the people in ancient times. It is said that he is a man of discernment, benevolence, kindness, and love for the people like a son. He is respected by scholars. Since the Yuan Dynasty, the scope of influence has spread throughout China. Taoism respected it as “Emperor Wenchang”, and was accepted as a national official worship in the Qing Dynasty. Emperor Wenchang continued to benefit the people and was the embodiment of people’s study and examination. The Wenchang Pavilion in the Baoshan area has not been open to the public since it was completed. Because of the traditional Chinese paintings to interpret folk culture, the official opening of the pavilion will be announced in the spring of 2023. Emperor Wenchang is worshiped by the Chinese people, and his life experience, evolution and sublimation of the godhead is an epic that runs through thousands of years of Chinese history and civilization. The creations of Ding and his sons are based on reliable historical data, and each piece of work is equipped with text to explain the storyline, clearly showing the world the evolution of Emperor Wenchang’s life experience, which is an unmistakable ninety-nine transformation.

Caption: Ding Xiaofang and Ding Yang’s father and son jointly created a hundred frames

This is the first large-scale cooperation between Ding Xiaofang and Ding Yang, father and son. It is rare in the Shanghai School of Painting to join hands with two generations of painters. Ding Yang pointed to the inscription “Ding” on each painting, and told reporters with a smile that the surname chapter should use the same one. Previously, the father and son used to be “father and son soldiers” in “Mythology”, but they still needed to coordinate the artistic style.

Caption: Ding Xiaofang, Ding Yang and his son’s works

Ding Xiaofang, a painter of the Shanghai Academy of Chinese Painting, tends to be more freehand and writing. Ding Xiaofang has been famous for a long time. Among Shanghai painters, he is good at figure painting. “Academic” Ding Yang graduated from the Central Academy of Fine Arts. He is a representative of the post-1985 meticulous painters of the Shanghai School of Painting. He is currently an associate professor at the Academy of Fine Arts of East China Normal University. There is a new awakening and expansion in fine brushwork, and the foundation of oil painting gives him a natural sensitivity to color. The two once collaborated on the “Creation Myth Painting Project”. “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” is very outstanding in the whole series of works. The prepared lavender pavement as the background makes the ancient Chinese heroes have an epic sense of solemnity. This work It has been exhibited in China Art Museum and Cheng Shifa Art Museum for a long time.

Before starting work, Ding Xiaofang analyzed the characteristics and content of the work “The Ninety-Nine Transformations of Emperor Wenchang”, and decided that pure freehand brushwork or fine brushwork could not catch it. The colorful and unrestrained and unconstrained qualities in the background of the story will appear to be slightly insufficient if the expression method is mainly based on freehand line and ink. The cooperation between father and son gives full play to each other’s strengths, and the compatible form of freehand brushwork and fine brushwork achieves the expected atmosphere of the picture. It is this work that depicts the magnificent Chinese legend of Emperor Wenchang, achieving the beauty of bringing out the old and bringing forth the new, with both form and spirit.

Caption: “Ninety-Nine Transformations of Wenchang Emperors”, a collection of works of the same name in the exhibition, was published by Shanghai People’s Fine Arts Publishing House

The exhibition’s collection of works of the same name “Ninety-Nine Transformations of Wenchang Emperors” was published by Shanghai People’s Fine Arts Publishing House, and the exquisite cultural and creative derivatives “Wenchang Emperor Porcelain Plates” produced by famous Jingdezhen technicians were unveiled at the same time. The “Wenchang Emperor” special traffic commemorative card designed by painter Ding Xiaofang and the “City Series—Shanghai” special traffic card designed by painter Ding Yang were released at the same time. The wave of innovation and derivation of works of art added the significance of cultural popularization to the opening ceremony. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Le Mengrong)