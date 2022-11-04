Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most anticipated returns of the year: “Wendell & Wild”, a film that recently arrived on Netflix, bears the signature of Henry Selick, one of the most important animated directors of contemporary cinema, whose previous feature film was dated as far back as 2009.

It was “Coraline and the magic door”, a wonderful work in stop-motion, taken from the pages of Neil Gaman, which confirmed the great talent of the man who had directed a cult like “Nightmare Before Christmas” (a film that many attribute to Tim Burton, who was instead writer and producer, but not director).

The protagonist is the young Kat

“Wendell & Wild” is Selick’s fifth feature film and is perhaps the one that the New Jersey animator cares about the most: at the base there is in fact a book never published, written by Selick himself together with Clay McLeod Chapman, rich of ideas and themes typical of the universe created by its author. The protagonist is the young Kat, a girl who lives with a heavy sense of guilt for the death of her parents, who were killed in a car accident when she was a child. While preparing to enter a new institution, in the most hidden depths of the afterlife, two demon brothers – Wendell and Wild – spend their days in the service of their gigantic father: their dream, however, is to escape and start a activity in the world of the living. Kat could be the right way to make their plan concrete.

Those who know Henry Selick’s previous films well will find many elements that can be connected to this new work, starting of course from the stop-motion animation technique, but also for a gothic-flavored imagery that directly recalls that of his most famous works.

The writing of Jordan Peele

The screenplay was written by Selick himself together with a very important name such as Jordan Peele, director of excellent horror films such as “Escape – Get Out”, “We” or the very recent “Nope”. this script, not only for the many ideas that refer to his feature films (starting from the beginning that can recall the incipit of “Noi”), but also for the ironic side that characterizes some characters. names involved, foreshadowed the development of a great film, the result unfortunately does not live up to expectations due to a rhythm that works in alternating phases and an emotional involvement that is not always adequate to the situation. Towards the conclusion “Wendell & Wild “Becomes more exciting, managing to propose political reflections and giving more than an exciting moment linked to the relationship between the protagonist and her parents: however, it is too late to completely raise the fate of an excessive feature film nte conventional, despite the good technical realization

We could certainly expect more from the Selick-Peele union.