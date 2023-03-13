China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the alternative fairytale urban sweet drama “Wendrella’s Diary” starring Yang Yutong, Song Yanfei, Yu Mengyu, Fan Zhixin and others ended successfully. The play has attracted much attention since it was launched, and the reverse funny but warm and sweet plot has aroused a lot of discussions among netizens.

Among them, Wen Xin, played by Yang Yutong, has aroused heated discussions because of the non-traditional character design. Wen Xin is not only a proud and cold princess, but also a design director who is in charge of her career alone. She seems to have frequent conflicts with her sister Wen Yu, but in fact she is very envious of her sister and is an “unusual sister-controller”. After meeting Su Zixin, Wen Xin gradually opened up her heart to face her inner fears and worries. In the finale, she directly confides her heart to her father, expressing that she does not want to be his father’s “marionette” any more, and that she looks forward to her father’s deformity from childhood to adulthood. After saying “no”, I found my true self. This episode of Yang Yutong’s acting skills is very empathetic. On the closing day, Yang Yutong also sent a Weibo to bid farewell to Wen Xin. She said, “I am very happy that Wen Xin can be me, and I am very happy that the little princess can be my big heroine.”

In the play, Wen Xin and Su Zixin, the happy friends CP, also ushered in HE. The two went from constantly exploring routines to gradually opening their hearts, and finally gained the company of their beloved. The reversal of the sweet plot development, and the sweet CP feeling performed by the two people also attracted countless CP parties to eat sugar, and the kiss scene was even hot searched by the audience, full of sweetness.

Since his debut, Yang Yutong first contributed his wonderful acting skills in “Sweeping Black Storm”, making Xu Yingzi well-known and loved by everyone, and then he has been challenging various character styles. Wen Xin’s character in “Wenderuila’s Diary” is not pleasing at certain moments, but Yang Yutong uses her superb acting skills to control the “speed”, so that the audience can not only understand the fragility of Wen Xin’s heart, but also like her and Su Ziguang The CP. Although the fairy tale of “Wendrella’s Diary” has come to an end, Yang Yutong’s career as an actor is still shining. She is currently filming the medical drama “Surgery Live Room”, and the new drama “Sword” is yet to be broadcast. I believe there will be more surprises in the future presented.