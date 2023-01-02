[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Taiwanese singer Weng Liyou announced his wedding news on the first day of 2023. He said that at the age of 47, he “found a new partner in life” and accomplished major events in his life. Stages of hard work, and the new album “Dao Ma Dan” will also debut, he joked, “Now hurry up and catch up with the progress of life!”

Weng Liyou issued a declaration of happiness through the record company, saying in the article: “During the epidemic, I had more time to allow myself to settle and feel the impermanence of the world, so I stepped up to complete the major events in life. I thank God for giving me such a good marriage. The time has come, and the fate has come!”

Weng Liyou said that the registration has been completed now. Because of the severe epidemic situation at that time, both of them felt that getting along with each other in real life was better than all external forms. Just like this, they entered another stage of life. The happiness of the two is the most important, so the two chose to be ordinary and real. , No more banquets, thank you very much for your blessings.

Choosing to share the good news with you on the first day of 2023, Weng Liyou said emotionally, “My life is no longer lonely, and I have a new partner. Both of us are willing to give up all pursuits and work hard together to start a new life. With the encouragement of my beloved wife, My life feels so fulfilled!”

Referring to his beloved wife Emily, Weng Liyou said, “Because her kindness attracts me, I have the motivation to join hands in creating a life together. She is an outsider who has always supported me silently. We all like to live a low-key life. In the process of getting along , I was very happy to find a tacit understanding with each other, so I decided to build a new life together.”

And the new album “Dao Ma Dan” will be released in mid-January, and the current promotional schedule is full. Weng Liyou said with a smile that now he dare not cry tired, he has to work hard for his family, so he can only move forward.

