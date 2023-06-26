Wenliu healthy red light fit SHINee skinny Guanghua Daily | Founded in 1910 to innovate every day life

Wen Liu’s health is on the red light, and he is half thin.

Onew, the leader of the Korean group “SHINee”, suddenly announced a complete suspension of activities in June. The agency “SM Entertainment” revealed that he was in poor physical and mental condition. Later, some fans exposed his appearance at public events. He was obviously thinner. On the 24th, he appeared in a variety show The show “Omniscient Intervention Perspective” frightened a large number of viewers. His body was so thin that he was only half of his original figure, which made fans even more worried.

SHINee has debuted for 15 years, and released the song “HARD” for fans. On the 24th, it released the behind-the-scenes of the song practice for the first time through the show, but Onew’s skinny figure frightened the audience, and his complexion was pale and his cheeks were sunken. Although he was with the members Practice dancing, and the movements in front of the camera are not sloppy at all, but the health is obviously red.

SM Entertainment issued a statement on the 9th stating that SHINee is preparing for the upcoming concert in late June. However, Onew has been in poor physical and mental condition recently. The medical team suggested rest and treatment. After discussing with the group members, Onew finally decided on this I did not participate in the concert and album promotion activities, and concentrated on recuperating.

