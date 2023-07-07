Home » went to Cameroon to visit his father’s village for the first time
French footballer Kylian Mbappé, star of Paris Saint-Germain, began an unannounced visit to Cameroon on Thursday – his first trip to his father’s country of origin – where hundreds of people took to the streets to welcome him.

According to local media, the footballer is scheduled to visit a school in a Yaoundé suburb this Friday that his foundation rehabilitated.

In addition, he will play a football match with a local team -the Vent d’Etoudi- chaired by the former tennis player Yannick Noah.

Mbappé’s journey will end on the island of Djébalè (west), where his father, Wilfried Mbappé, comes from, at the mouth of the Wouri River.

The footballer himself confirmed his arrival in Cameroon with a photograph on his Instagram social network account, in which he appears greeting dozens of people. Mbappé’s father left Cameroon at a young age for France, where he became a soccer coach.

