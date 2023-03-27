Senator Alberto Weretilneck expressed his solidarity with the candidate for governor of Río Negor Anibal Tortoriello and with the family of the young man who died last night after the tragic accident.

The former mayor of Cipolletti was returning from the Harvest Festival in Villa Regina and around 10 p.m. he ran over a 28-year-old man near Mainqué.

“Our solidarity with the family of those who lost their lives in the accident, He was a very young person and he accompanied his family,” said Weretilneck, also a candidate for governor.

He also expressed his support for Anibal Tortoriello “being in an accident, where a person loses their life must be something very traumatic and complex, it is something that marks you for a lifetime. Beyond the partisan political differences, our solidarity with him and with those who traveled, ”he said.



