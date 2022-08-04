“Three Kingdoms” and “Journey to the West”, as national classic IPs, have been popular for a long time. The mobile card games “Three Kingdoms” and “Journey to the West” based on these two IPs have also withstood the test of time. In July 2022, “Journey to the West” ushered in its sixth anniversary, and “Three Kingdoms” has been operating steadily for seven years! Whether it is from the theme or the game itself, the linkage between “Youth Three Kingdoms” and “Youth Journey to the West” is a collision of classics and classics. When the brave and fearless Monkey King and the resourceful Zhuge Kongming come to each other Times, a new story is about to open.

In this linkage, “Three Kingdoms of Youth” has launched a new flame gold star, Sun Wukong, and created an exclusive linkage game “Westbound Three Kingdoms” to see how the all-powerful Monkey King will deal with various challenges that are different from Westward Journey! Participating in the linked gameplay can also get a limited Xiaozi disguise, feel the Qixi Festival atmosphere in the game, and receive generous benefits. During the linkage period, the S5 season of “Three Kingdoms” “Breaking the Earth and Sealing the King” officially opened. The teenagers can bring Sun Wukong to go online and experience the fighting strength of Monkey King!

“Journey to the West” has created a brand-new Haojin Xingjun Zhuge Liang. As one of the representatives of loyal ministers and wise men in traditional Chinese culture, it will also help teenagers to further their combat power in the game! The linkage period coincided with the Qixi Festival. “Journey to the West” revolved around the well-known CPs of the Three Kingdoms, Zhuge Liang and Huang Yueying, and combined Qixi elements to start the linkage welfare carnival. Players in the whole server can jointly help Queqiao meet, and gradually unlock rewards according to the progress of the whole server. The ultimate prize can receive massive ingots and the out-of-print title of Qixi Festival. In addition, log in on August 4th to receive the Qixi treasure chest for free, which contains Huang Yueying’s permanent transformation card.

In addition to the rich activities and super benefits in the game, in this linkage, “Journey to the Three Kingdoms” and “Journey to the West” jointly launched the H5 mini game “Partner Assembly Order”, players can choose to be Sun Wukong or Zhuge Liang in the mini game , start an adventure, increase loyalty with partners in the Three Kingdoms and Journey to the West, and unlock luxurious props and rewards! Log in to the game at 12:00 on August 8th to experience it! In addition, the two sides also created a brand-new linkage animation for players, passing on the interesting events after Zhuge Liang and Sun Wukong came to each other’s world to the teenagers in the form of humorous ghosts.

“Youth Three Kingdoms” and “Youth Journey to the West” will be launched soon! Come and follow in the footsteps of Sun Wukong and Zhuge Liang, and let’s explore the world of Three Kingdoms and Journey to the West together!

Go to the official websites of “Journey to the Three Kingdoms” and “Journey to the West” to learn more!

“Youzu Three Kingdoms” official website: http://sg.youzu.com/

“Youth Journey to the West” official website: http://xy.youzu.com/

