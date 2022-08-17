Home Entertainment “Westworld” fourth season IGN 8 points: the most intense season of the entire series-American TV-cnBeta.COM
Today (August 17), the foreign media IGN scored 8 points for the fourth season of the sci-fi drama “Westworld”. The critics believe that the fourth season is the most intense season of the series, and it is also the longest season for the story. .

IGN Rating:8 points excellent

“Westworld” slammed the hammer in its fourth season, leaving the only way for the series to continue its development and only to “turn back.”

In some ways, Westworld Season 4 is the series’ most traditional “high-tech thriller” to date. It tells the story of a world dominated by cruel robots that enslave humans and play with them at will according to their malicious thoughts. From a structural point of view, the fourth season of “Westworld” throws out some flexible branch lines (without making the main line too twisty), and uses existing characters to make the audience more engaged, which is the longest foreshadowing of the story, It is also reworked in a particularly sinister way at the end, well avoiding the perfunctory ending of “It’s all a dream”.

