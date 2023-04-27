Whales and bugs in new wing of the Natural History Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Museum of Natural History is about to open its new building, a stunning piece of architecture designed to connect visitors to their place in the natural world.

Little ants parade across a glass bridge in the museum’s new wing, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation. Giant whales slide down the walls in an immersive video display. And the building’s natural curves, inspired by the canyons of the American Southwest, are meant to highlight how everything is intertwined.

The $465 million center, which took nearly a decade to build, will open its doors to the public on Thursday, adding another wow factor to one of the world‘s most-visited museums.

Architect Jeanne Gang said Wednesday at a press visit ahead of the opening that she wondered how the space could contribute to people’s natural desire to learn. “That led us to look at geological landscapes, where you can see how natural forces shape matter, shape our world,” she explained.

The Gilder Center is already home to more than half a million tiny inhabitants, residents of an insect exhibit featuring 18 species of live critters, and an indoor garden where visitors can mingle with hundreds of moths and butterflies.

The goal is to get people “up close and personal” with the critters and highlight their importance in the natural world, said David Grimaldi, the museum’s entomologist.

“Insects get a very bad rap because of this tiny fraction of insects that bite or carry disease,” Grimaldi said. But most insect species pose no danger to humans and are an essential part of their broader ecosystems. he added.

Brightly colored butterflies fly around a garden, which is kept hot and humid to mimic their tropical homes, while giant beetles feed on rotting fruit.

And then there are the ants: The museum sent some 500,000 leafcutter ants to build a huge colony in the insectarium. The tiny workers collect their leaves in a glass-enclosed enclosure, then cross a bridge to grow their fungal feasts in large glass bulbs along the wall.

___

The Associated Press Department of Science and Health receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for the content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

