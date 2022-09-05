Sometimes miracles also happen, such as the September inauguration of the 53rd Valle d’Aosta International Organ Festival with the strongest and most acclaimed performer, Cameron Carpenter, the American of the house in Berlin who has made the organ one today. an instrument that breaks down the barriers between repertoires and genres, with sometimes spectacular concerts, with an exuberance based on rigor and iron technique. So, after a couple of dates in Veneto, he climbed up to the slopes of Mont Blanc to celebrate, in the parish church of San Pantaleone in Courmayeur, the ten years of the new organ built by a company rich in history, Brondino Vegezzi- Boxwoods from the Cuneo area of ​​Centallo.

In theory it was a concert with the most typical classical setting, entirely dedicated to Bach and opened by the imposing Prelude in E flat major and his Fugue BWV 552 which frame the third part of the Clavierübung. The fact is that Carpenter continued with the fourth part of the same collection, namely the so-called Goldberg Variations, which would be for harpsichord with two keyboards. So Carpenter adapted them to the organ, without playing the choruses and thus reducing their duration in half, but transforming them into a kaleidoscope of timbres and technical solutions. Only apparently the polyphony of the two hands on the harpsichord is simplified with the organ by transferring some voices to the pedal board, as the agility of writing for the fingers is much more difficult to achieve with feet. Carpenter put himself to the test by transferring extremely flowery melodies to the pedal at times, with breathtaking craftsmanship and precision.

With the three manuals and the registers he has simultaneously created a richness and a differentiation of timbres that resemble the original harpsichord as a color painting compared to a black and white engraving, with an inventiveness according to which he seemed to have known the phonic arrangement for some time. of the Aosta Valley instrument, when instead he saw it now for the first time. He has really exploited every possible solution of this organ, especially improvising then in the unscheduled program with an authentic parade of sound inventions that have transformed the small church of Courmayeur into a cathedral, to the delight of ears and the public. Among this, in a private and discreet way, also the president of the Aosta Valley Erik Lavevaz, who works as an organ builder and took his children of school age with him to a truly exceptional concert: on the other hand Bach is the pinnacle of music and Carpenter a true champion.