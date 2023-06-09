what about the dams, the elections and Bariloche

This Sunday there will be elections in three towns in the province and this is one of the main issues on the province’s political agenda. But so are the conflict with the Nation over the end of the concession of the hydroelectric dams, and the intentions of Governor Arabela Carreras to be a candidate for mayor of Bariloche. To talk about these and other current issues, the president speaks exclusively with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

«This first step of leaving the concession in the hands of Enarsa does not exclude the generation of a new body. We have confirmed the meeting with Massa for next week, maybe Thursday. We will communicate with the Neuquén authorities to attend jointly. The dialogue is open », he declared in relation to the issue of dams.

In relation to the partisan political question facing the elections, he declared: «We are in the stage of the search for unity and consensus, the campaign will start when we have defined the candidates. Lists close on Monday and we are in the last moments. I look good, I have dialogue with many sectors of Juntos Somos Río Negro. Everything is given to reach an agreement, there are many people who have the same aspiration, that generates anxieties but it is a natural process of all political forces.

«The expectation is placed on the word of Alberto Weretilneck. At no time in our short history have we always achieved consensus,” he added. The governor confirmed that “Since before the provincial elections” he has not personally spoken with Alberto Weretilneck. “There is dialogue but through the designated interlocutors,” he said.

This Sunday, Río Negro will have elections for mayor in three locations. One is five jumps which, as happened in Villa Regina, is on the podium of candidates with 10 applicants. In In Huapi there is an alliance of the Justicialista Party (PJ) and Juntos Somos Río Negro (JSRN). In Valchetta This agreement was also replicated and, in addition, the provincial ruling party garnered the support of part of the radicalism. The leading role of senator and governor-elect Alberto Weretilneck in the elections.

On the other hand, the day before yesterday Río Negro government requested an urgent meeting the Minister of Economy of the Nation, Sergio Massa, and the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón, after the decision of the Secretary of Energy of the Nation to grant the state company Enarsa the operation of the hydroelectric dams.

Politics is in a boiling state in Río Negro and has to Bariloche in the center of the scene. With the formalization of the call to hold the elections on September 3, the internal movement of the political parties intensified.



