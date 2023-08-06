What are the 12 species of marine mammals that have been seen in the San Matías Gulf?

The first guide to identify the 12 species of marine mammals that have been sighted in the San Matías Gulf already exists. It is a complete work that seeks to bring neighbors and tourists closer so that they can learn all the secrets of the diversity of species that inhabit the area or visit it sporadically.

The Gulf extends between Punta Bermeja, to the north, in the province of Río Negro, and Punta Norte, to the south, at the end of the Valdés peninsula, in the province of Chubut.

In a didactic and simple way, the publication offers information on which are the most curious mammals, their distribution, their reproduction, and the diet of each species.

The work was possible thanks to the Félix de Azara Foundation, the National University of Comahue (Unco) and the Conicet. The San Juan Bosco National University of Patagonia and the Jacobacci Museum in San Antonio Oeste also collaborated.

The biologists who contributed their knowledge were Silvana Dans, Mariano Coscarella, Marina Riera and Magdalena Arias, while the illustrations were made by Daniel Boh.

-The bottlenose dolphin abounds in the Gulf of San Matías, although it is threatened in other areas of the Argentine Sea-

“We are very happy with the results. It is a guide that seeks to disseminate scientific knowledge about these species, and is freely available for schools and even anyone who is interested in learning more about our marine fauna can have detailed information in simple language,” said Arias, one of the creators of the guide.

Several species of marine mammals use the waters of the Gulf to feed, but also to have their young, nurse them and rest.

Among marine mammals, you can find several species of cetaceans, which spend their entire lives in the sea, and pinnipeds, which also come ashore to rest, reproduce and care for their young until they are capable of swimming and hunting.

Pinnipeds include the one-haired sea lion, or common wolf, and the two-haired sea lion, or South American sea lion.

Cetaceans include whales, or baleen cetaceans, which have sheets of keratin hanging from the upper jaw instead of teeth, and cetaceans with teeth, such as dolphins.

Both cetaceans and pinnipeds are long-lived, mature after several years of life, have long gestations of around one year, and give birth to only one calf.

-The right whales arrive in the area every year between the end of July and the beginning of August. They expanded to visit more of the Gulf-

Sea lions nurse their pups on land, while cetaceans nurse their pups in the water, which is where they spend their entire lives.

The guide also talks about the species for which there are records of sightings that, although unusual, could reappear in the area.

“The Franciscana dolphin and the southern elephant seal are two of those species for which there is data on their presence in the area, but they are rare”the expert reported.

Right whales arrive in the area every year between the end of July and the beginning of August and stay until the end of October, in order to reproduce.

“Conservation measures allowed the species to recover and repopulate areas that were previously part of its habitat. For this reason, not only are more and more right whales being seen in our Gulf, but other species are making their entry, such as humpbacks and Antarctic minkes, which we also talk about in the guide”, explained the scientist.

The bottlenose dolphin, which is also included in the guide, has a particularity. The populations of this species are under threat, but the Gulf is a place where they are still abundant, and they are sighted regularly. In fact, he announced that, together with Mariano Coscarella, they will resume work to determine the conditions of the group of these dolphins that have their habitat on the beaches of the area.

“Particularly in the San Matías Gulf is where most of the bottlenose dolphins are found, with an estimated total of just over 80 individuals,” he explained. It deserves greater efforts to ensure its conservation and that is why they will carry out the study. The guide can be downloaded for free from the Azara Foundation website (fundacionazara.org.ar/mamiferos-marinos-del-golfo-san-matias-guia-de-identificacion/).

The species of marine mammals that have been sighted in the San Matías Gulf and that are described in the guide are: one-haired sea lion, two-haired sea lion, southern elephant seal, orca, franciscana, common dolphin, dusky dolphin, bottlenose dolphin, southern right whale, Antarctic minque whale, humpback whale, and bottlenose dolphin.





