What are the new AFIP measures for SMEs about?

The AFIP regulated a series of tax benefits for SMEs. The measures had been announced by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa and are linked to VAT and Income Tax.

General Resolutions 5,388/2023 and 5,390/2023, published today in the Official Gazette, expand the universe of exclusion of perceptions and VAT withholdings, while alleviating the advance payment of Profits for SMEs.

In the case of VATnow they will be some 95,500 SMEs excluded from said system and micro-SMEs, which may request the exclusion certificate.

Resolution 5,390 modifies 2,226 by adding special treatment to “legal entities that have the character of micro-enterprises” that have “characterization 272 in force in the Registry System, do not have tax debts or liquid social security resources and payable for periods not prescribed and are classified in category “A” -Very Low Risk- of the Risk Profile System (Siper)”.

These companies They will not be required to have a freely available balance nor to provide details of the projections or evidence regarding the situation in which it is included, which are requested when requesting this certificate to accept or deny it.

On the other hand, resolution 5,388 formalizes a relief to advance income tax for these companies, establishing a single percentage for the years beginning next August.

Until now, the firms had to pay 25% as an advance and then nine installments of 8.33%; which has now been modified so that the first installment is 10%, followed by another nine of the same percentage.

AFIP: how to access the new relief measures for SMEs

To access this benefit, companies must have the MiPyMe Certificate in force on the first day of the beginning month of the fiscal year on which the benefits will be applied, in addition to being registered with the AFIP with characterizations 272, 274, 351 or 352.

According to Massa, this measure “will allow increase employment and investment levels to 330,000 SMEs”.

For other taxpayers, the percentage of the advance will remain the same, 25%.

Another tax measure remains to be regulated anticipated by Massa last Tuesday, from which SMEs will be able to take 30% of the tax payment on debits and bank credits as payment on account of 15% of the contributions and contributions that companies must make to their employees, social works, and retirements.

“It is a great joy to sit the industry, private and public sectors at the table to present measures that have to do with guaranteeing the improvement of our economic activity, give relief to our SMEs, and provide credit for our productive sectors and the knowledge economy,” Massa said when announcing the tax benefits.

In addition to the fiscal plan, it was decided expand the system of non-reimbursable contributions for exporting SMEs, about which Massa specified: “We put $19,000 million in non-reimbursable contributions for projects that reach 21 provinces, to increase their sales abroad.”

With information from Agencia Télam

