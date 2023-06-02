What are the nine towns that won the crack and this Sunday they will not have elections

In the map of municipal elections scheduled for next Sunday in Córdoba, out of a total of 89 municipalities and communes that will renew their authorities, there are nine that already know the name of the mayor who will govern since December of this year. Most of these are agreements with single lists made up of local justicialist, radical and neighborhood leaders.

The most significant data is that in the General San Martín department, in the southeast of the province, three lists are given to agreed municipal authorities, in which the electoral process is practically resolved. They will not have elections for elective positions because their local referents sealed agreements and they only have to take office next December.

Above any crack, the political understandings were reached with previous agreements for the name of the candidate for mayor of a political sign and for the list of councilors of the opposition party, all within the same space.

Thus, in the San Martín department, elections had been called for this Sunday in Arroyo Cabral, Silvio Pellico and Ticino, although it will only be a formality without voters participating.

In Cabral Creek

The most striking data is Arroyo Cabral, with a long bid between radicals and justicialistas, but this time they will go together to govern the municipality from December of this year. This town has as mayor the radical Pablo Alcalino, who is part of the third generation of communal chiefs: his grandfather and father have passed through the municipality before, although not always in consecutive periods.

Juan Jacobo Alcalino, father of the current mayor, took office in 1999, when he transferred control to his son, who has governed for five consecutive terms and who, by the Provincial Electoral Code, was prevented from running for re-election.

Further back in time, between 1958 and 1962, Juan Alcalino, father of Juan Jacobo, had been mayor of Arroyo Cabral.

On this occasion, Raúl Mariscalchi (Together for Arroyo Cabral) will be the next local boss in an agreement between radicals and justicialistas. For this, the local political forces agreed to a survey on the management of Alcalino, who in 2019 had won with more than 80 percent of the votes.

Mariscalchi is the current Secretary of the Government of Arroyo Cabral. In the agreement with Peronism they agreed on the list three expectant places for leaders of the PJ.

In Silvio Pellico

In the same department, the mayor of Silvio Pellico, Leticia Allocco, agreed to a single proposal under the name United by Silvio Pellico. A preliminary survey was also carried out and it was concluded that the communal chief since December would be his Secretary of Government, Federico Quiñónez (United by Silvio Pellico).

In this case, the agreement that the mayor made with the PJ was to respect the number of councilors in this party. In the 2019 elections, Alloco had won Peronist René Paschetta by only 26 votes, who at that time denounced irregularities with the electoral roll.

In Ticino

In Ticino, also in the San Martín department, Gabriel Cañas (United for Ticino) will be the next mayor after an agreement with the current head of local government, Liliana Ruetsch, -who is in her second term and is disabled for a new presentation- and the referent of the local PJ, Juan Cruz Fowler.

The Justicialismo leader made known in a letter to the neighbors the scope of the unity list. “It is time to be united and work together for a prosperous present and future, above all else,” he said.

Until the last moment of the closing of list presentations, in this town it was expected that Hacemos por Córdoba would be presented, but finally only the elevation of Cañas’ proposal was given.

In six other towns

Justicialista Maricel Sánchez will be the next community chief of Charbonier, in the Punilla department, since there were no other lists presented; while the radical Rodrigo Aliendo since December will also become official as the local chief of Alto de los Quebrachos, in the northwest of the province.

In the same Cruz del Eje department, in La Batea, the radical David Farías will take over as the next community chief; while Néstor González (Together for Change) will be re-elected from December in Las Caleras, in the Calamuchita valley.

Franco Mendoserva (Together for Change) will be the new local chief of Los Chañaritos, in the northwest of the province; and in Villa de Pocho (Pocho) only one list was also presented.